Lights All Night Announces Initial Lineup

For the eighth year in a row, Lights All Night is inviting you to ring in the new year with two days of EDM-infused debauchery. And if you're having second thoughts about walking into 2018 a hedonist, you can feel good about the ticket options the festival announced today, along with phase one of its lineup.

The festival, as well as seven artists on the December lineup: Bassnectar, Porter Robinson, Illenium, Seven Lions, Ookay, Drezo and Tokimonsta — will match ticket-buyers' donations to Hurricane Harvey relief.

Two-day passes are on sale now at lightsallnight.com. Weekend general admission passes are $109, and VIP passes are $219. (These prices will increase as we get closer to December.) But there's also an option to spend $10 extra on either — called a Houston Relief Pass — the proceeds of which will go to the Houston Food Bank.

"For example, if you purchased a Houston Relief Pass for $10 extra tomorrow, that $10 will be matched by the festival itself and each artist (so $80 in total from the festival and acts combined)," a press release by the festival reads.

Houston Relief Passes are only available for a limited time. To participate, you need to buy your Lights All Night ticket by midnight Friday, Sept. 8. Facebook

This will be the festival's second year at Dallas Market Hall off Stemmons Freeway. Last year, 40,000 people attended from all over Texas and beyond. Whatever your feelings are about EDM, there is no question that Lights All Night has become Dallas' landmark music festival.

Bassnectar and Robinson, the latter of whom will be performing a DJ set, are the first two headliners to be revealed. A number of hip-hop acts, such as Ugly God, also are on the lineup.

"Lights All Night (LAN) will play host to festival alumni Bassnectar, who released part one of his new Reflective EP in June with the second half scheduled for release later this year, and Porter Robinson (dj set), who is rumored to be working on the highly-anticipated follow-up to his debut album, Worlds, which will hopefully drop before the end of the year," the release says.

Phase one of Lights All Nights' lineup announcement:

Bassnectar**

Porter Robinson (dj set)**

Illenium

Seven Lions

Ugly God

Smokepurpp

Ookay (live set)

AC Slater

Destructo

Drezo

TOKiMONSTA

CARLYLE

DEVAULT

Niko The Kid

Vincent

Whipped Cream

**denotes headliner status



More of the lineup will be announced soon, along with the schedule, and pricing and options for single-day tickets.

Like last year, Lights All Night will once again set up amenities such as outdoor spaces for attendees to mill about and smoke cigarettes and will have food vendors and free water.

