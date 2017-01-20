menu

Sick of SXSW? Wille Nelson's Throwing His Own Festival, Featuring Conor Oberst and Margo Price

J.Catalyst Won Master of the Mic for Dallas — Even Though He Lives in New York


Sick of SXSW? Wille Nelson's Throwing His Own Festival, Featuring Conor Oberst and Margo Price

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 2:35 p.m.
By Taylor Frantum
Willie Nelson will throw his fifth Luck Reunion on his property near Austin.
Mike Brooks
If you’re one of those people with a growing distaste for the hipster madness of South by Southwest, you’ve just been presented with one heck of an alternative: Willie Nelson’s 2017 Luck Reunion, held on his property 45 minutes outside of Austin.

In true Outlaw Country fashion, the festival falls on Thursday, March 16 — the same week as SXSW. Sponsored by Southwest Airlines, Nelson’s event bills itself as a “boutique music festival held on Willie Nelson’s 'Luck, TX’ property in the heart of the hill country.” This will be the fifth year of Luck performances.

Nelson will be headlining the festival, of course, but he will be supported by a cadre of music veterans and newcomers. The lineup of 40 artists includes legendary indie-folk artist Conor Oberst, critical darling and country singer-songwriter Margo Price and Big Thief, rising folk-rock stars hailing from Brooklyn. The full lineup has yet to be revealed, but what’s been released so far is plenty enticing.

The night before the festival, the property will host a “Chef’s Pot Luck,” which will be a seated, multi-course gourmet meal for 100 people. The list of all-star chefs who will be participating has also yet to be announced. Tickets to the dinner are $325, and will benefit Wholesome Wave, an organization dedicated to bringing healthy, locally sourced meals to low-income families.

The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Nelson himself, and he’s promising mystery guests. (Fingers crossed for a Johnny Cash hologram.) If you miss the dinner Wednesday, there will still be myriad pop-up shops and food options for you to try in between sets Thursday.

More details about the festival will emerge in the weeks leading up to the event. Tickets, $70 to $3,500, go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 21, at luckreunion.com.

Taylor Frantum
Taylor Frantum is a music journalist based out of Dallas/Denton,Texas. He has written for various online and print publications, including the Dallas Observer, the Dentonite, ThisNewBand and Monkeys Fighting Robots. He thinks Celebration Rock is one of the greatest albums of the last 20 years, and is more than happy to trade playlists with you, unless you have Tidal.

