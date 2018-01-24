Slayer Announces Farewell Tour with June Stop in Dallas

Heavy metal stalwart Slayer is ready for a nap. In the band's 37-year career, it has released 12 studio albums, played thousands of concerts and won two Grammys for best metal performance (in '07 and '08). This week, the band called it a job well done and announced that its next world tour, beginning in May, will be the last.

The first leg of the ominously named One Final World Tour comprises 26 dates across North America. At the end of June, the tour will visit three Texas cities: Houston, Austin and Dallas. The Dallas date is June 19 at Bomb Factory.

Tickets to the Bomb Factory gig, $56.75 and up, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, a ticketfly.com. Slayer uber-fans can also purchase exclusive merchandise and meet-and-greet packages at slayer.net.

Supporting Slayer on the tour are genre fellows Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth. All have played with Slayer in the past.