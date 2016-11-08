Snag Your Tickets to the Dallas Observer Music Awards While They're Hot; Prices Go Up Friday
|
Sudie playing last year's Dallas Observer Music Awards. She'll return this year.
Mike Brooks
Where has all the time gone? It's already a week into November, and that means the Dallas Observer Music Awards are less than a month away. With the showcase taking place on Dec. 3 and the awards ceremony three days after that, we're nearing the home stretch. Which means it's just about time to start announcing bands, isn't it?
It is, in fact, just that time. This year's DOMA showcase takes place, like usual, at nine venues in Deep Ellum, and more bands are on the lineup than last year — 55 in total. Each act on the bill is also nominated in one or more of the 40 categories from this year's ballot. (Voting is open till midnight the night before the showcase.)
The bands playing this year's showcase:
88 Killa
Blue, the Misfit
Bobby Sessions
Buffalo Black
Cleric
Cure for Paranoia
Cygnus
Daniel Markham
Danny Diamonds
Dead Mockingbirds
Dezi 5
Different Strokes
Field Guide
Foco de Atelier
Friday's Foolery
Hares on the Mountain
The Heavy Hands
iill
In Memory of Man
J. Charles
Kirk Thurmond & the Millennials
Kwinton Gray Project
Le Cure
Loafers
Matt Tedder
Mirror Box
Moon Waves
Mothership
Mountain of Smoke
Native Fox
The Outfit TX
Party Static
Pinkish Black
The Rich Girls
RTB2
Sam Lao
Sealion
Skinny Cooks
Sober
Southpaw Preachers
Stevie James Trio
Straight Tequila Night
Sudie
SuperSonic Lips
Teen Slut
Teenage Sexx
The Texas Gentlemen
They Say the Wind Made Them Crazy
Tricounty Terror
The Vandoliers
Vincent Neil Emerson
Wanz Dover
Whiskey Folk Ramblers
Upcoming Events
-
Amanda Miguel Y Diego Verdaguer
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 7:30pm
-
The Wonder Years & Real Friends
TicketsFri., Nov. 11, 6:00pm
-
Willie Nelson & Family
TicketsFri., Nov. 11, 9:00pm
-
The Record Company
TicketsFri., Nov. 11, 9:00pm
-
ZZ Top
TicketsSat., Nov. 12, 8:00pm
The acts will be playing all over the neighborhood that night: Club Dada (inside and outside), The Door, The Green Room, Off the Record, Prophet Bar, Reno's Chop Shop, Three Links and Trees. As for the schedule of where and when each will be playing, well, we'll leave you in suspense on that one for the time being.
One thing you won't want to wait on: snagging your tickets to the showcase. Tickets, which include entry to all participating venues, currently cost only $10 for general admission and $34 for VIP. But those prices are about to go up as of this Friday at midnight, to $15 and $40 apiece.
For more info on the event, including details of the VIP package, visit the brand-spanking-new DOMA website at dallasobservermusicawards.com.
There's still plenty more to get excited about at this year's 28th annual DOMAs, including the ceremony that will take place at The Bomb Factory. Oh, and of course the voting itself, which is the whole reason for this to-do in the first place. You can log your votes now by visiting 2016musicawardspoll.dallasobserver.com. You won't even have to wait in line to do it. Promise.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sweater Beats
TicketsWed., Nov. 9, 7:00pm
-
An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt
TicketsWed., Nov. 9, 8:00pm
-
The Bar Society Showcase
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 7:00pm
-
"Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes"
TicketsFri., Nov. 11, 11:00ampowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!