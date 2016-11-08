Snag Your Tickets to the Dallas Observer Music Awards While They're Hot; Prices Go Up Friday

Sudie playing last year's Dallas Observer Music Awards. She'll return this year. Mike Brooks

Where has all the time gone? It's already a week into November, and that means the Dallas Observer Music Awards are less than a month away. With the showcase taking place on Dec. 3 and the awards ceremony three days after that, we're nearing the home stretch. Which means it's just about time to start announcing bands, isn't it?

It is, in fact, just that time. This year's DOMA showcase takes place, like usual, at nine venues in Deep Ellum, and more bands are on the lineup than last year — 55 in total. Each act on the bill is also nominated in one or more of the 40 categories from this year's ballot. (Voting is open till midnight the night before the showcase.)

The bands playing this year's showcase:

88 Killa

Blue, the Misfit

Bobby Sessions

Buffalo Black

Cleric

Cure for Paranoia

Cygnus

Daniel Markham

Danny Diamonds

Dead Mockingbirds

Dezi 5

Different Strokes

Field Guide

Foco de Atelier

Friday's Foolery

Hares on the Mountain

The Heavy Hands

iill

In Memory of Man

J. Charles

Kirk Thurmond & the Millennials

Kwinton Gray Project

Le Cure

Loafers

Matt Tedder

Mirror Box

Moon Waves

Mothership

Mountain of Smoke

Native Fox

The Outfit TX

Party Static

Pinkish Black

The Rich Girls

RTB2

Sam Lao

Sealion

Skinny Cooks

Sober

Southpaw Preachers

Stevie James Trio

Straight Tequila Night

Sudie

SuperSonic Lips

Teen Slut

Teenage Sexx

The Texas Gentlemen

They Say the Wind Made Them Crazy

Tricounty Terror

The Vandoliers

Vincent Neil Emerson

Wanz Dover

Whiskey Folk Ramblers

The acts will be playing all over the neighborhood that night: Club Dada (inside and outside), The Door, The Green Room, Off the Record, Prophet Bar, Reno's Chop Shop, Three Links and Trees. As for the schedule of where and when each will be playing, well, we'll leave you in suspense on that one for the time being.

One thing you won't want to wait on: snagging your tickets to the showcase. Tickets, which include entry to all participating venues, currently cost only $10 for general admission and $34 for VIP. But those prices are about to go up as of this Friday at midnight, to $15 and $40 apiece.

For more info on the event, including details of the VIP package, visit the brand-spanking-new DOMA website at dallasobservermusicawards.com.

There's still plenty more to get excited about at this year's 28th annual DOMAs, including the ceremony that will take place at The Bomb Factory. Oh, and of course the voting itself, which is the whole reason for this to-do in the first place. You can log your votes now by visiting 2016musicawardspoll.dallasobserver.com. You won't even have to wait in line to do it. Promise.

