Soundgarden to Play the Bomb Factory in May

Soundgarden's 2017 tour will come to Dallas. Soundgarden

On Monday Soundgarden announced a North American tour that will wind its way to Dallas with a show at the Bomb Factory.

The tour kicks off on May 3rd in Atlanta, GA. By May 5 they arrive in Texas, playing in Houston before coming to Dallas on the May 26th. Dillinger Escape Plan will open the shows in Texas.

The band recently announced the release of the remixed and expanded reissue of the Soundgarden's debut full-length album, Ultramega OK. The album will be released on March 10, 2017.