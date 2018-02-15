Catch Salt-N-Pepa's Spinderella During the Texas Theatre's Black Filmmaker Series

Can't decide between going to the concert or seeing a movie? The Texas Theatre has a solution. Why not both?

An upcoming screening of director Gordon Parks Jr.'s blaxploitation classic Super Fly on Saturday, part of the Oak Cliff movie theater's Black Cinematheque Filmmaker series, will feature DJ Spinderella from Salt-N-Pepa and the Deep Ellum hip-hop group Children of Indigo during an after-party.

Barak Epstein, president of Aviation Cinemas, which operates the Texas Theatre, says the film series was a concept developed with the South Dallas Cultural Center "to highlight important black filmmakers during the month of February." Other films in the screening series are director John Singleton's 1991 crime drama Boyz in the Hood, Spike Lee's Malcolm X, director Spencer Williams's The Blood of Jesus from 1941 and Charles Burnett's tragic 1983 comedy My Brother's Wedding.