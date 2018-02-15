Catch Salt-N-Pepa's Spinderella During the Texas Theatre's Black Filmmaker Series

Can't decide between going to the concert or seeing a movie? The Texas Theatre has a solution. Why not both?
An upcoming screening of director Gordon Parks Jr.'s blaxploitation classic Super Fly on Saturday, part of the Oak Cliff movie theater's Black Cinematheque Filmmaker series, will feature DJ Spinderella from Salt-N-Pepa and the Deep Ellum hip-hop group Children of Indigo during an after-party.
Barak Epstein, president of Aviation Cinemas, which operates the Texas Theatre, says the film series was a concept developed with the South Dallas Cultural Center "to highlight important black filmmakers during the month of February." Other films in the screening series are director John Singleton's 1991 crime drama Boyz in the Hood, Spike Lee's Malcolm X, director Spencer Williams's The Blood of Jesus from 1941 and Charles Burnett's tragic 1983 comedy My Brother's Wedding.
The after-party for Saturday's Super Fly screening was designed for Spinderella, who relocated to Dallas in 2010 and has since become a noticeable part of the Dallas DJ scene.
"The Spinderella performance stemmed from an idea to have a big after-party after the screening of Gordon Parks Jr.'s Super Fly," Epstein says. "We were aware that the legendary Salt-N-Pepa DJ Spinderella was in town now, and we figured it was about time to offer her a slot to do a big vinyl DJ set on the main stage."
Spinderella, aka Deidra "Dee Dee" Roper, first auditioned for the role in Salt-N-Pepa that made her famous when she was just 16 years old. She replaced Latoya Hanson as the group's DJ. The New York hip-hop group first found success in the late '80s and early and mid-'90s, a time when men dominated hip-hop, with songs like "Push It," "Let's Talk About Sex" and "Shoop." Salt-N-Pepa won the Grammy for best rap performance by a duo or group in 1995 and received the I Am Hip Hop Icon Award at the BET Awards in 2010.
Spinderella relocated to Dallas in 2010 to get away from the fast pace of her native New York City. She's spun records in several memorable shows around town, thanks to her partnership with the hip-hop production group Too Fresh Productions, and has lent her support to the Girls Rock Dallas musical day camp that teaches girls ages 8-17 about music and provides them with a showcase to show their musical abilities.
