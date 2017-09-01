Starfest Announces Festival Delay to November

Starfest may happen in November. But where? Starfest Facebook

If you still harbored some dim hope that Starfest would take place next weekend, it's been officially dashed. The festival's website ran a statement Wednesday that said the two-day event will take place in November, with the precise dates to be announced "soon."

It did not hint at a venue change — the venue most recently announced is Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie — but there was no mention of Lone Star Park in the statement.

"The Starfest Music Festival has gained notoriety recently in the music community and continues to move forward to provide a fantastic experience for music fans with this two-day event," it read. It also mentioned that the festival would donate a portion of ticket sales to charities such as the American Red Cross.

"I really think they should take that dude's offer and do it in North Richland Hills because at this point, I can't imagine anyone else wanting to host the festival after how rocky everything has been." – Garrett Gravely Facebook

From the get-go, local bookers, musicians and press have met the pop-up festival experiment with considerable suspicion. Starfest is right about one thing: It's definitely notorious.

As of yesterday, however, Wednesday's statement was removed and replaced with a link to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief.

"We have a GREAT announcement coming soon! However, our South Texas neighbors need help right now!" the new statement read. "While we finish preparing our exciting news, PLEASE click the The Red Cross button below to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey get back on their feet."

No links to vendors, sponsors or tickets, which had been mainstays, are on the Starfest website as of this writing.

Starfest continues to present itself as the Little Engine That Could, but as the days pass, it's more and more like the Emperor’s New Clothes.

Denton-based booker Garrett Gravely, who created a Starfest Music Festival watch party on Facebook to make fun of Starfest, thinks the organizers should take up Chad Siewert, vice president of ticket operations for NYTEX Sports Centre, on his offer to host the festival at the North Richland Hills sports complex.

“I really think they should take that dude's offer and do it in North Richland Hills because at this point, I can't imagine anyone else wanting to host the festival after how rocky everything has been,” Gravley says.

