Steve Aoki Is Taking His Tour Sales and Giving Back to Brain Science Research

Steve Aoki pays his successes forward. Through his record label, Dim Mak, the two-time Grammy-nominated singer has already helped acts like The Chainsmokers of Infected Mushroom break into the mainstream. His collaborations with several artists, including rappers, rock stars and the Korean pop band BTS, have flooded the Billboard charts, but there’s a bigger cause he’s been fighting for.

Aoki, who will be joined by “MIC Drop” collaborator Desiigner on March 1 at the Bomb Factory, has announced that $1 from every ticket sold during his 32-city Kolony Tour will go to the Aoki Foundation, formerly known as the Steve Aoki Charitable Fund.

Since its inception, the Aoki Foundation has been focused on raising money and awareness for brain science research, regenerative medicine and brain preservation. Aoki says his inspiration to start the foundation came from a desire to mobilize his fan base for a good cause.