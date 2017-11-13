 


Taylor Swift's last Dallas show was at AT&T Stadium in October 2015.EXPAND
Taylor Swift's last Dallas show was at AT&T Stadium in October 2015.
Mike Brooks
Mike Brooks

Buck Up, Swifties: Taylor Swift Is Coming to AT&T Stadium

Paige Skinner | November 13, 2017 | 12:27pm
It's the only news you need for this gloomy Monday. Country megastar turned pop star and tabloid goddess Taylor Swift has announced her tour for her just-released album, reputation (lowercase r). Swift will headline AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Oct. 6. It's the last date in the announcement of her first wave of tour dates at stadiums across the country.

If you're interested in buying tickets — you can say you're buying for your teenaged daughter, but we all know the tickets are for you — then head over to taylorswift.com and start participating in the Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan portal. The portal is a new method Ticketmaster is using to prevent scalpers from grabbing up all the tickets.

Activities in the portal offer "boosts."  If you watch Swift's music videos, buy her merchandise and album, or follow her on social media, you'll be given a better place in the virtual line to buy tickets. Once you're in line, you can edit your ticket preferences, including your city of concert-seeing choice, how much you want to spend and how many tickets you want.

Registration for the Verified Fan portal closes Nov. 28, and users will learn their spots in line via email Dec. 2.

 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

