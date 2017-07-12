Audience Stares at Phones Throughout Tears for Fears, Then Gives Standing Ovation

EXPAND Tears for Fears received mixed reactions to its first show in Dallas since 2004. Jesus Jimenez

Tears for Fears and Hall & Oates

with Allen Stone

American Airlines Center, Dallas

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

In June 2016, Tears for Fears announced it was working on a new album, its first since 2004's Everybody Loves a Happy Ending. But at its packed show Tuesday night with Hall & Oates, the band blessedly stuck to the nostalgic hits, opening the evening with "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," arguably its most popular song.

Tuesday night's show at American Airlines Center, opened by soul musician Allen Stone, was Tears for Fears' first performance in Dallas since 2004, when it played to a much smaller crowd at Hard Rock Cafe. But although attendance was high, crowd reactions were mixed.

Some stood and threw their hands in the air, others bobbed their heads while remaining seated and others scrolled through their phones, clearly bored.

The encore of "Rich Girl," "Kiss on My List," "Private Eyes" and "You Make My Dreams" seemed rushed, as if Hall & Oates have grown tired of playing their radio hits. But most fans didn't seem to notice or care.

A cover of Radiohead's "Creep" was one of the evening's slower jams but was well received. After 10 songs, Tears for Fears wrapped up its set with “Break it Down Again” before walking off the stage.

Only then did the crowd, mostly people in their 40s and 50s, seem sad to watch the group go. Suddenly it received a standing ovation that lasted well over a minute.

The band took the stage once again. Founding member and bassist Curt Smith introduced the band one by one, including a backup vocalist who is seven months pregnant, before giving the AAC a one-song encore of “Shout.” Women in the crowd sang along.

Hall & Oates followed at 9 p.m., kicking off their set with a cover of Mike Oldfield’s “Family Man” and then heading into their No. 1 hit "Maneater." Hall & Oates' last visit to North Texas was more recent; they played Gexa Energy Pavilion in May 2016.

As with the first set of the evening, Hall & Oates gave the AAC their best hits — although there wasn't much temptation to stray into newer material because Hall & Oates don't have any. Their last album, Home for Christmas, was released in 2006.

The crowd reveled in the blast from the past. One of the best songs of the night was the cover of 1964's "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'," by Phil Spector, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

"Sara Smile" was another highlight. “I’ve played that song a million times, and it still feels real," Daryl Hall said when they were done.

Hall & Oates received an even more enthusiastic standing ovation than Tears for Fears. When they came out for their encore, they delivered the songs fans had been waiting for all night.

“Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes” and “You Make My Dreams" were a rapid fire, high-tempo playlist to send the band out. It seemed rushed, as if the band has grown tired of playing its radio hits. But most fans didn't seem to notice or care because they were dancing like it was 1980 anyway.

After a day off today, the doubleheader tour will play in San Antonio Thursday night at the AT&T Center. There are seven stops remaining on the 29-date tour.

Tears for Fears Set List:

Everybody Wants to Rule the World

Secret World

Sowing the Seeds of Love

Advice for the Young at Heart

Everybody Loves a Happy Ending

Change

Mad World

Memories Fade

Creep

Pale Shelter

Break it Down Again

Head Over Heels

Encore:

Shout

Hall & Oates Set List:

Family Man

Maneater

Out of Touch

Say It Isn’t So

You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’

One on One

She's Gone

Sara Smile

Is It a Star

Encore:

Rich Girl

Kiss on My List

Private Eyes

You Make My Dreams

