The 10 Best Concerts in Dallas This Week: Snow Tha Product, Willie Nelson, Bad Suns & More

Willie Nelson headlines Billy Bob's 35th anniversary festivities on Saturday. Mike Brooks

As we inch closer to the day of reckoning, let's all breathe a huge sigh of relief that this most historical election will be all said and done Nov. 8. That is unless the unyielding republican, Donald Trump, follows through with his claim to reject an electoral loss, throwing us all right back into a catty ring of small-fisted sucker punches and gold leaf. Whichever way it goes, Dallas will definitely need some great music to recuperate. Dweezil Zappa, Willie Nelson and Bad Suns are just a few on the bill this week to cure your election woes.

Joni Mitchell’s B-Day Party

With Elizabeth Wills, Paul Slavens, Damon K. Clark and more, 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346 or thekessler.org, $15 to $25

Some of Texas’ best singer-songwriters, jazz champions and everyone’s favorite radio DJ Paul Slavens will celebrate the birth of Joni Mitchell in style, with a portion of the proceeds of the event going to support local music education group La Rondalla. Yells at Eels co-founder Dennis González will accompany a house band that includes former Polyphonic Spree member Bach Norwood on bass and Austin-based cellist Dirje Childs, as more than 15 acts take the stage to honor the newly 73-year-old Canadian artist. From the neo-soul stylings of Ashleigh Smith to Nashville-based Milissa Greener’s powerful folk croon, the event will be a night to celebrate and pay tribute to one of music’s greatest, all while discovering an oasis of talented jazz, R&B and folk groups from our own backyard. Nicholas Bostick

CoLab

With Friday's Foolery, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, Free.



At Three Links, CoLab has been given a daunting weekly task: perform an improvisational hip-hop show. The Dallas collective combines funk, soul, R&B and hip-hop to create an unexpected fusion sound with their incredibly talented arsenal of musicians. Above all else though, the quality they pride themselves on most is the “ass-shakin’” effects of their music, which should be all the reason you need to show everyone that them hips don’t lie. Matt Wood

Our Last Night

With Hands Like Houses, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $18 to $21

Our Last Night blends melodic choruses with hard-hitting riffs. It's angsty, catchy and reminiscent of earlier post hardcore acts such as Taking Back Sunday. They've even offered their spin on various pop numbers including NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" and Britney Spears' "Toxic" in a series of YouTube videos, which only shows their immense talent and ability to scream beautifully into a microphone. Their latest album, Younger Dreams, included a lot of their best covers and has garnered the band a lot of success. Diamond Victoria

Dweezil Zappa

9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $35 to $85.

Few musicians have access to the ridiculous resources that Dweezil Zappa did growing up. That’s just one of the many privileges of growing up the son of the legendary Frank Zappa. From an early age, Zappa was able to learn guitar from some of the most talented musicians of the time, including Steve Vai and Eddie Van Halen. That’s not to say that Dweezil isn’t talented in his own right. By age 12, he had already released his first single, produced by Van Halen, because why not? Interestingly, his solo career is hardly the most interesting aspect of his musical history. Somewhere along the line, he decided to pick up the mantle of his father’s music, touring frequently to ensure that his father’s legacy never tarnishes. Zappa equates it to taking over the family business, and he technically isn’t wrong. As long as the people like it, it doesn’t really matter. Taylor Frantum

Shooter Jennings

9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Billy Bob's, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117 or billybobstexas.com, $12 to $18.

Shooter Jennings, unlike his legendary father, hasn’t ever been full-on country. Of course, just like Waylon, Shooter’s ambition and unorthodox styles very much make him an outlaw following in his father’s formidable footsteps. Jennings released Countach, an EP that features the skills of Marilyn Manson, among other not-quite-country artists who certainly fit into the outlaw mold. It’s not the first time Jennings has gotten restless inside the confines of country, and few bands can pull off anything put before them the way his can. Waymore’s Outlaws, as it just so happens, was the band Waylon toured and recorded with when he was busy blazing a trail for his own son. Kelly Dearmore

Rival Sons

With Quaker City Night Hawks, 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Billy Bob's, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117 or billybobstexas.com, $16 to $22.

Rival Sons, from Long Beach, was the opening act on the purportedly last Black Sabbath tour this year. The four-piece hard-rock band have been honing their sound and making a name for themselves, including catching the ear of the people at Classic Rock magazine early in their career. The publication nominated Rival Sons' 2014 Great Western Valkyrie album of the year and invited the group to perform two songs at the awards ceremony, which proved to be a great opportunity for the band. Tom Murphy

Snow Tha Product

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $20.

Snow Tha Product’s #BeenWoke tour is aptly named given how high the presidential election is on everyone's minds. She has used the term since she burst onto the national hip-hop landscape with the blistering freestyle track “Holy Shit” in 2011, long before it became a buzz word for modern activists. She’s never shied away from politically charged music and has been exceptionally active in her efforts to encourage Latinxs from all backgrounds to unite and be a major voice in this year’s election. The all-Spanish track “Despierta” made headlines this summer for its candor. This summer also brought Snow Tha Product’s first official release since signing to Atlantic Records four years ago. The six-song EP Half Way There delivers what her diehard fans have known for years: Snow Tha Product is an immensely talented rapper who has the ability to compete with the Nicki Minajes and Eminems and it’s only a matter of time before everyone else sees it. Mikel Galicia

Copeland

With Rae Cassidy, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Curtain Club, 2800 Main St., 214-742-6207 or curtainclub.com, $29.

Copeland jumped onto the emo/indie rock scene around 2003 and only a few years later, in 2008, announced they were calling it quits after a string of exceptional albums. However, they reunited in 2014 and released a great album, Ixora, to prove it. The band is perhaps best recognized by lead singer Aaron Marsh's falsetto vocals and has drifted from emo to some harder rock and back again over the years. Each album comes out charged with so much gut-wrenching emotion that you can't help but connect with it. DV

Willie Nelson

10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Billy Bob's, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117 or billybobstexas.com, $20 to $100.

For better or for worse, Willie Nelson has an enduring legacy. He’s still performing music and making records at the tail end of a 60-year career. He’s crisscrossed the U.S. and is regarded as a music legend, so it shouldn't be hard to sell anyone on his show at Billy Bob’s Texas. For instance, Dolly Parton was recently announced as the winner of the Country Music Association’s “Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.” If that doesn’t speak to the formerly red-headed stranger’s impact on his craft and on our lives, not much else can. From country music standards like “Hello Walls" to hits like “On the Road Again,” Nelson has an immortal oeuvre that coexists with the singer’s association with other country giants such as Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and Merle Haggard. When you pair his musical impact with his political advocacy, Nelson is clearly the living end of an era. Nicholas Bostick

Bad Suns

8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $18.50 to $22.

Touring off their sophomore album, Disappear Here, Bad Suns headlines on a Sunday night at one of the finest venues in town. Sounding like a band influenced by Elvis Costello, the Cure, the Police and various acts used in iPhone commercials, the California-based four-piece keeps things safe and smooth. New songs like "Daft Pretty Boys" and "Heartbreaker" will mix well with the band's best-known material, like "Cardiac Arrest." Opener COIN is a great fit for the band, as they have a light and easy sound that you can dance to. This will not be an all-out rock show, but it also won't be a snoozefest for those who want to stave off the looming Monday blues. Eric Grubbs

