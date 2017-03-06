The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Jimmy Eat World, Sleigh Bells, Thundercat and More

Jimmy Eat World headlines the Dallas Observer 's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Concert Saturday. Courtesy the Artist

It's that time of year again when Americans take to badly decorated Irish pubs to celebrate Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. But, it's safe to say nine times out of 10, it's just an excuse to take advantage of dirt cheap cocktails clouded in green mystery juice or, for those who want to feel more authentic during the day's debauchery, throw back a few pints of Guinness. And who are we to say this isn't exactly what people should be doing? After all, with the holiday comes the 38th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival. Not only that, but emo alums Jimmy Eat World will be headlining this year's Dallas Observer's St. Patrick's Day Concert. However, if trudging through crowds of happy drunkards isn't your bag, the week also offers up noise pop duo Sleigh Bells at Granada, world-class bassist Thundercat at Trees and many other great shows.

HyunA

7 p.m. Monday, March 6, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $68 to $210

South Korea is a country that adores pop singers like Americans adore the Kardashians, and fellow reality TV star Kim Hyun-ah, aka HyunA, is one of K-pop’s bests. Perhaps known best for being the pretty girl on the train in the video for 2012’s viral sensation “Gangnam Style,” HyunA has a stacked resume in the K-pop scene, having risen to fame with acts like Wonder Girls and 4Minute before finding solo success. Her saccharine bubble gum sound is regularly undercut with complex bursts of rapping, made all the more impressive sounding in her native language. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, her latest release A’wesome is filled with catchy earworms that you’ll hum for weeks if you’re not careful. Songs like “Morning Glory” have an Ingrid Michaelson meets A Tribe Called Quest in outer space feel, and “Freaky” has HyunA channeling Nicki Minaj with bold accent changes and stretches of rapid-fire lyrics that sound good even when you don’t know what they are. HyunA’s “performance-oriented music” will be a treat for the eyes and ears, so if you’re finally getting sick of Psy, this show will broaden your K-pop horizons. Nicholas Bostick

Outward Bound Mixtape

10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149 or rbcdeepellum.com, Free

We actually look forward to Mondays now, thanks to the work of Stefan Gonzalez. The lineup he curates on that day every week at RBC is one of the best places in the city to discover new music. Outward Bound Mixtape began a few years ago at Crown and Harp on Lower Greenville before it moved to Deep Ellum, but in its new home it offers the same opportunity for local and touring acts to try out something new in front of an enthusiastic and open-minded crowd of regulars, whether that means a first show, brand new songs or a sound that defies genre labels. If you ask the act du jour in Dallas noise, punk, goth or free jazz where they played some of their first shows, you’ll likely be told Outward Bound, so attend Mondays and stay ahead of the curve. Caroline North

Experience Hendrix Tour

7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 972-854-5050 or verizontheatre.com, $35 to $95

Jimi Hendrix might have died in 1970, but his influence has never wavered. Every year, impressionable youths realize the three Jimi Hendrix Experience LPs are amazing, with or without foreign substances in their system. The number of posthumous releases is staggering and can seem overwhelming, but a tribute concert should be the right amount of Hendrix for both casual and hardcore fans. When the tour hits Grand Prairie, it will include former Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox and a lot of legendary guitarists, such as Zakk Wylde, Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa and Jonny Lang. As an added bonus, drummer Chris Layton from Stevie Ray Vaughan's Double Trouble will be involved. It’s an ideal tribute to the lasting legacy of Hendrix. Eric Grubbs

Alan Jackson

8 p.m. Friday, March 10, Choctaw Grand Theater, 4216 S. Highway 69/75, Durant, Oklahoma, 580-920-0160 or choctawcasinos.com, $100

Best known for blending a traditional honky-tonk sound with the otherwise toothless trappings of mainstream country, Georgia native Alan Jackson has dominated the Billboard U.S. Top Country Album charts for most of his more than three-decade-long career. Entered into country canon with classic tracks like “It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere” and “Chattahoochee,” Jackson was inducted into the ranks of the Grand Ole Opry in 1991 by Roy Acuff and Randy Travis. Nearing 60, Jackson is still on tour after the release of his 2015 number one hit and his 20th studio album Angels and Alcohol. His songs are perfect examples of modern country tropes like lost loves, momma’s cooking, pick-up trucks and sad glasses of corn-based liquor, but also uphold the traditional sound and gruff nature of some of country music’s greatest heroes. Jackson is the performer you want to see after a few hands of blackjack. Nicholas Bostick

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

9 p.m. Friday, March 10, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400 or dadadallas.com, Sold Out

Rainbow Kitten Surprise are selling out venues on their current tour, and for a relatively new band that's a pretty good sign of things to come. The five-member indie rock band, with likely the cutest name imaginable, come from North Carolina and formed in 2013. By 2015, they went viral on Spotify with the tune "Devil Like Me." Diamond Victoria

Three Links Four-Year Anniversary

With Dead Flowers, Cure For Paranoia, -topic, Tree (A.I.) and Vegan Shark, 9 p.m. Friday, March 10, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, $10 to $12

Back in 2013, we talked to the guys who opened the Deep Ellum bar and music venue Three Links. "We want this to be a good spot to get a stiff drink and see a great show," they said. Well, after four years of providing just that for many musicheads in town, Three Links is celebrating its fourth birthday with a few lineups over the weekend. And Friday's offers up a particularly great group of local talent, including -topic, who moves to L.A. next month. Diamond Victoria

Sleigh Bells

With Tunde Olaniran, 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $30

Last year, Brooklyn-based noise-pop duo Sleigh Bells gained listeners’ attention again with the release of Jessica Rabbit. Alexis Krauss and Derek Taylor had been on a several-years hiatus after the hype and whirlwind of their 2010 debut proved too much for them to handle. That break apparently provided just the creative spark Sleigh Bells needed. Many of the new songs, particularly the sharp-edged single "It's Just Us Now," slot nicely into the band's canon of frenetic, riff-heavy tracks. Elsewhere on the album, Krauss and Taylor take the time to experiment with some unfamiliar wrinkles: slowing down tempos, expanding musical interludes, and incorporating fresh instrumentation. This willingness to take a fresh approach suggests Sleigh Bells are in it for the long haul. Jeff Strowe

Jimmy Eat World

With Rooney, The Unlikely Candidates, Different Strokes, Sealion and The John Stewart, noon Saturday, March 11, at Energy Square, Corner of Greenville & University, dallasstpats.com, $15 to $85

The Dallas Observer's St. Patrick's Day concert is back with the kings of late '90s and early 2000s indie rock. Jimmy Eat World makes a stop through Dallas hot off the heels of their latest album Integrity Blues. The four piece band from Mesa, Arizona, who formed in 1993, have continued to tweak their unique brand of alternative rock over the past couple decades. And even if you consider yourself too cool to admit it, "The Middle" is one hell of a catchy song. But J.E.W.'s music transcends the hits as in perhaps two of their greatest albums, Clarity and Static Prevails, which provide some rawer material, and Futures, which provides a pick-me-up for anyone feeling down. Whichever side of Jimmy Eat World you connect with, their live performance will get you movin' and shakin'. Diamond Victoria

Indie Rock Latin America

With Mayta, SuperSonic Lips, Monte Espina, Humboldt and Nômade, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400 or dadadallas.com, $10/$15

Deep Ellum plays host to the annual Indie Rock Latin America, which celebrates Latino culture. This year's lineup of locally and internationally based bands represent multiple genres and comprise independent musicians and artists within the Latin American community. Diamond Victoria

Thundercat

7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $25

Thundercat’s recently released Drunk is an eccentric, whimsical jazz-funk-soul album that is everything fans of the virtuoso bassist have come to expect. Since he was a teenager, the George Clinton-esque artist has made considerable musical contributions from playing bass in the thrash-metal band Suicidal Tendencies, to recording with Dallas’ Erykah Badu for some of her seminal work, to creating the soundscapes for the magnum opuses of artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus and Childish Gambino. For his own work, Thundercat fully unleashes a critically acclaimed R&B and jazz voyage that not only puts his masterful bass skills on display but showcases his penchant for the quirky. This Dallas stop on his 2017 World Tour is not only an opportunity to see one of the most talented bassists in music perform but also an opportunity to be a part of the creative aura of one of music’s most celebrated acts. Mikel Galicia

