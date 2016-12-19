The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Prophets and Outlaws, Daniel Markham, -topic and More

-topic stops by Dada this week for some holiday magic with The Holiday Party. Kathy Tran

Venues are pretty quiet around this week each year, with little-to-no touring acts and most of Dallas' own movers and shakers opting to take some time off to enjoy the tastes and treats of the holidays. But we're not left entirely without the chance to see some great shows. In fact, it's a great week for local music. If leaving the season's festivities at home is too hard a burden however, Dada is hosting a Holiday Party Thursday night featuring -topic, while Prophets and Outlaws are billed at House of Blues and up-and-coming local band Lantic plays The Prophet Bar.



Paul Slavens

10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Dan's Silver Leaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, Free

Paul Slavens is a local legend. He was the frontman of the late '80s and early '90s outfit, Ten Hands. He’s a renowned radio host at KXT 91.7 FM as well. He also does this kooky little thing at Dan’s Silver Leaf in Denton every Monday. He takes song title suggestions from people and makes up a song right there. It’s like a freestyle. Whatever you do, don’t be the dick who tries to make him rhyme orange. H. Drew Blackburn

The Funky Knuckles

10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at The Free Man, 2626 Commerce St., Free

The Dallas-based Funky Knuckles are virtuosos, through and through. They seamlessly jump between jazz and funk while maintaining perfect rhythm throughout complex time signatures. Their arrangements are dense, but that doesn't exclude people who aren't technical musicians themselves. Even if they're playing in an almost made-up melodic key, there's still a huge amount of soul thrown into the mix. Matt Wood

War Club Wednesdays with Blue, the Misfit

10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at RBC, 2617 Commerce St., Free

Loner child Brandon Blue, who once barricaded himself from the outside world with anime, Linkin Park and System of a Down, has grown into a pre-eminent talent in Dallas' rap scene and his confidence onstage has played a large part in making it happen. When performing, Blue, the Misfit has the ability to make strangers adamant believers. He has the magnetism and charisma of a cult leader. It's led to him becoming arguably the hottest musician in North Texas, culminating in five nominations (more than anyone else) at last year's Dallas Observer Music Awards. Now is the time for Blue, the Misfit, and he knows it. H. Drew Blackburn

Parker McCollum

9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117 or billybobstexas.com, $10

Growing up listening to Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Townes Van Zandt and other well-respected figures in the music industry, along with a deep-seated talent in playing various instruments, it's pretty obvious what's to be expected. Parker McCollum released his debut full-length album, The Limestone Kid, last year which earned him several positive reviews and set him on the successful path he's on now. His boyish charm and good looks are far from this singer-songwriter's only laurels. McCollum fuses bits and pieces of blues, roots rock, Americana and country to create something fresh yet familiar. Diamond Victoria

Lantic

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at The Prophet Bar, 2548 Elm St., 214-742-3667 or thedoordallas.com, $10

Bands in the Lone Star state never really take time off. Lantic is a four-piece from San Marcos, specializing in hippie psychedelic rock. With their 2016 release, Days on End, the band has a decent document of their sound. It's a sound you don't have to be under the influence to get or understand. They're a tuneful band, and they've paired up bands in their wheelhouse for this show. Since it's at the Prophet Bar, it's not a surprise there are four other bands on the bill. Austin's Onearth is a good fit, as their free-flowing vibe works with Lantic's sound. Locally-based the White Rhinos has a bit of psych vibe but also a heavy R&B sound, too. Elmont, also from around this neck of the woods, will have a go. And there's Apollo Bay from Sherman, which is a bit of a stretch to call local, but they're a promising four-piece with a more traditional rock sound. Eric Grubbs

Do214 and Prekindle Present: The Holiday Party

With -topic, Siamese, Different Strokes, Sean Russell and DJ Fishr Pryce, 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400 or dadadallas.com, Free with RSVP

If cabin fever ails you this week, why not take the party outside? Prekindle, a local ticketing service, and Do214, a local web-based event guide, offer up the chance to keep in the spirit of the holidays but with the fun and excitement of a night out in Deep Ellum. The Holiday Party takes place at Dada and plays host to rapper -topic, Strokes cover band Different Strokes, a holiday set by Sean Russell of Cut Throat Finches and many more up-and-coming Dallas artists. DV

Prophets and Outlaws

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583, or houseofblues.com, $12 to $50

Prophets and Outlaws are a Texas band that properly demonstrates their diverse musical roots. They reference country music, not as flip-flop wearing, beer-swigging banker bros, but instead as gritty songsmiths with a penchant for sharp and detailed storytelling. They incorporate elements of the blues, but do so in subtly harmonious ways, shying away from long, drawn-out guitar solos and smirk-filled covers. And, they can flat-out jam with the best of any of the recent neo-soul revivalists out there touring today, with their tight five-part harmonies and urgent swagger providing hooks catchy enough to get listeners out of their seats and up on the dance floor. In short, their music is fun and exciting, vibrant and enriching, with memorable songs comprising the bulk of their often raucous live performances. The Friday before Christmas should make for an even more festive and loose atmosphere as their touring show rolls into the House of Blues with fellow North Texans George Dunham and the Bird Dogs and Ray Johnston in tow as opening acts. Jeff Strowe

Daniel Markham

With Danny Diamonds, Dim Locator, Chris Welch and The Cicada Killers, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 N. Industrial St., 940-320-2000, $7 to $10

Dan's Silverleaf is giving anyone sick and tired of the holidays, or just wanting to pregame for the weekend, a chance to get out, get tipsy and get dancing. Catch some of Denton's finest such as Daniel Markham, Danny Diamonds and more as they crank out some holiday magic to warm your cold, cold heart. DV

The Van Sanchez

With From Parts Unknown, The Sideshow Tragedy and PVC Street Gang, 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, $5

Much in the way local acts like the Old 97s and Daniel Folmer twisted the twang of Texas rurality into a unique sound, the Dallasites in the Van Sanchez have grinded a soulful and punkish edge to their evocative vision of the Dallas sound. Frontman Alexis Sanchez’s angelically brooding voice bleeds into occasionally harmonies of raucous “ohs and ahs” from his fellow bandmates over the grungish musicality of guitars and drums, creating an effect that will warm you soul and bring you to tears from song to song. Their debut EP Still a Man, released in 2015, plays a game of emotional hopscotch with the listener, compelling them to dance or reflect or just jam to the frantic riffs and saloon-style drums that are this band’s calling cards. The Van Sanchez might just be one of Dallas’ greatest treasures. They're a band that sound real and relatable and that we can call our own, and nod approvingly to while we wonder why our nights out aren’t always this fun. Nicholas Bostick

Xmas xxtherapy with They Say The Wind Made Them Crazy

With Little Beards and Deflowered Electric Flesh Bride, 9 p.m. Sunday, December 25, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, Free

Sarah Ruth Alexander and Gregg Prickett make up the self-proclaimed "noirgaze" act They Say The Wind Made Them Crazy. The two played an impromptu session before ultimately becoming the duo they are today. Following the success of their latest album in July, Far From the Silvery Light, Alexander and Prickett placed in the Dallas Observer Music Awards "Best Experimental/Noise Act" category this year. DV

