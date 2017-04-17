The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Tom Petty, Anthrax, A Perfect Circle and More

EXPAND Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will be joined by Joe Walsh for a Saturday show at American Airlines Center. Sam Jones

If you were one of the lucky ones who managed to escape with a three-day weekend, Monday morning definitely came calling too soon. But not to worry, this week's lineup will help get you back into the swing of things. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers make a stop through town at American Airlines Center Saturday night, Thin Line Fest hosts a great show at Dan's Silverleaf Friday night and A Perfect Circle rounds out the week Sunday night at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie.

Anthrax & Killswitch Engage

6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com/dallas, $35-$99

Anthrax roll back into town, not too long after they came through to play the Bomb Factory with Lamb of God in February. This time, they’re paired with Killswitch Engage for a "Killthrax" tour. Killswitch Engage spearheaded the new wave of American heavy metal with their blend of melodic hooks and Swedish influences, and also became known for their habit of joking between songs. Anthrax are another band who like to keep things loose and fun onstage, and they’re doing well now that longtime frontman Joey Belladonna is back in the band. The thrash legends who released acclaimed record after acclaimed record still have the fire inside them. Eric Grubbs

Say Anything

With Bayside, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd. E. or gasmonkeylive.com, $22-$40

Say Anything rose to fame in the early 2000s during the surge of emo and indie rock bands. Fronted by Max Bemis, the band has seen its share of members come and go and changed their label a couple of times; from the smaller Doghouse Records to one of "the big four," Sony BMG Music Entertainment. The band's latest album, I Don't Think It Is, comes after Bemis' recovery in a mental health clinic and has been well-received by critics and fans alike. The band has toured with acts such as mewithoutyou, Hellogoodbye and Saves The Day, all of whom have influenced Say Anything. Diamond Victoria

P.O.D.

8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $21

Remember the angsty, hard rock anthem "Youth of the Nation"? P.O.D. (or Payable on Death) soared up the charts with their mega hit in 2001 and have remained a key fixture in the alternative metal scene. The band formed in 1991 and have peppered they music with subtle Christian themes. P.OD. have released 10 studio albums since 1994, most recently The Awakening in 2015. DV

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

with Laura Gibson, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-748-5105 or dadadallas.com, $17-$20

In 2005, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah was one of the initial acts to prove that modest success could be achieved without the support of a major label. This year, the band, still guided by the strong musical vision of songwriter Alec Ounsworth, are supporting their latest release. Titled The Tourist, it's a galloping collection of tracks that build upon the jittery template established over the course of five prior releases, while still paying homage to musical influences like Bowie, Nick Cave and David Byrne. Jeff Strowe

Los Lobos

8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346 or thekessler.org, $32

Los Lobos, the Grammy Award-winning rock band from East L.A. have offered a musical cocktail of zydeco, country, folk, R&B, Tex-Mex and soul since 1973. Los Lobos rose to fame in 1987 with their cover of Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba." They have released dozens of studio albums, most recently 2015's Gates of Gold, and worked on numerous soundtracks throughout their career. DV

Thin Line Fest Presents Peelander-Z

With Mind Spiders, Party Static and Ten Can Riot, 9 p.m. Friday, April 21, Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., danssilverleaf.com or 940-320-2000, Free

Denton's Thin Line Fest plays host to over 60 bands this week. The photography, film and music festival takes place over five days in various venues throughout downtown Denton. It's a celebration of all things fun with local and national artists ready to whet your cultural appetite. Catch some of the excitement Friday, April 21, at Dan's Silverleaf as Japanese action comic punk band Peelander Z takes the stage. Sharing the bill are Fort Worth's Mind Spiders and Dallas' favorite dance punk outfit Party Static. DV

CJ Ramone

With Big Eyes & Dead Words, 9 p.m. Friday, April 21, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, $12/$15

CJ Ramone was the bassist, backing and occasional lead vocalist of the Ramones from 1989 until they retired in 1996. One of only three Ramones still alive today, he was a big fan when he replaced Dee Dee and joined the family. CJ's credited for "keeping the band young" and released his third solo album, American Beauty, this past March with help from members of Adolescence and Street Dogs. DV

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

with Joe Walsh, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 214-222-3687 or americanairlinescenter.com, $79 and up

More than 40 years removed from his Mudcrutch days, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty is celebrating the ruby anniversary of the Heartbreakers in true rock ’n’ roll fashion. Namely, Petty is bringing his band and the Clown Prince of Rock himself, Joe Walsh, on a summer tour of mammoth proportions. The 66-year-old rocker hasn’t slowed a step over the past four decades, having released a live album with the Heartbreakers and a long-awaited second Mudcrutch album in 2016. Petty can still capably belt out his hits, making this ticket worth more than just nostalgia. Nicholas Bostick

Hayes Carll

9 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $27

Nearly all of the great songwriters have a “divorce album,” a memoir of a failed relationship that in many cases is also an artistic masterpiece. Carll’s Lovers and Leavers may belong on that list someday. As the Houston-raised musician enters his 40s, the rakish air of previous albums KMAG YOYO and Trouble in Mind has receded in the face of Carll’s recent experiences. The clever and frank wordplay that emerged on the earlier Flowers and Liquor and Little Rock is intact. Chris Gray

A Perfect Circle

7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 972-854-5050 or verizontheatre.com, $39-$65

A Perfect Circle return to Verizon, six years after they delivered a snore-inducing set filled with lifeless cover songs. Here's to hoping for something better, as the band prepares to release a new album of original material in the near future. The Maynard James Keenan-fronted band remains the project of guitarist Billy Howerdel, and has a rotating cast of members. The current lineup includes former Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha, along with drummer Jeff Friedl and bassist Matt McJunkins. Their first two proper albums have plenty of mystery, warmth and colors that the members' other bands do not explore, and the songs are much more direct. That in itself is reason enough to check out the band live. Just hope they don't play their interpretation of John Lennon's "Imagine." Eric Grubs

