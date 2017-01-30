The 10 Best Concerts This Week: Foreigner, Ginuwine, Rick Astley and More



EXPAND Let Foreigner know what love is Friday night during their stop at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie. Courtesy Ticketmaster Joyce Manor

7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $18 Since the release of their self-titled album in 2011, Joyce Manor have been one of the quintessential pop-punk acts of this decade. The California quartet’s sound delivers on a raw emotionalism coupled with tongue-in-cheek cynicism in the vein of Blink-182 and Weezer, but maintains garage aesthetics of simple riffs, sludging bass and anthemic hooks packed into two-minute tracks similar to contemporaries such as Modern Baseball, Basement and Such Gold. This tour is in support of the band’s critically acclaimed 2016 release Cody, which showcases a much more polished version of the sound that gained them attention. For the uninitiated, the band’s discography of four albums can be played in just a little over an hour, so there's plenty of time to catch up before their show at Trees. Mikel Galicia Sleep

With Pinkish Black, Monday, Jan. 20, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $30 Members of Sleep were central characters in the evolution of stoner rock in the early 1990s. Like the name may suggest, their THC-fueled riffs may lull you into some sort of hazy dream. Critics also labeled them a major influence in the formation of ’90s heavy metal, but conflicts with their record company meant an eventual disbanding toward the end of the decade. Sleep was out cold from 1998 until a reunion in 2009. They haven’t released any new material since reigniting the flame, but did release the single “The Clarity” on Adult Swim Singles Program 2014. Diamond Victoria Rick Astley

7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com, $29 to $30 Long before he was an internet star for pranks, Rick Astley had a legitimate pop career. Blending soul and R&B with dance pop made him a superstar in the late ’80s, but he kept going as the luster of fame went away in the early ’90s. “Cry for Help” might not have reached the pop culture stratosphere like “Together Forever” or “Never Gonna Give You Up,” but he had legs with his material. Strangely, we can thank the internet for bringing him out of retirement 10 years ago to perform the hits and record new material. You’ll hear some songs from last year’s 50, but his earliest material is what brings the people in. Rickrolling may have given him a new shot at life, but this show is a chance to appreciate what this guy has been doing for almost 30 years. Eric Grubbs

Famous Dex

8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $21 to $51

Dexter Gore, age 23, incorporates a unique brand of rap into his work. Famous Dex, as he’s known to friends and fans, hit his stride last year alongside friend and fellow rapper Rich the Kid. A veteran in the Atlanta rap scene, Rich the Kid chose Dex to be the first member of his label, Rich Forever Music. Releasing six mixtapes in 2016 alone, Chicago-native Dex could be on course to becoming as much of a household name as the folks he hangs out with. DV

Eric Church

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 214-222-3687 or americanairlinescenter.com, $44 to $93

Eric Church has never played by Nashville’s rules, yet he appears poised on the brink of country mega-stardom. The clever iconoclast released an edgy debut single, “Two Pink Lines” (off his 2006 debut, Sinners Like Me), waited out a teen pregnancy scare, and later that year got booted from a Rascal Flatts tour for playing too long and/or loud. The down-home rural North Carolina native was blackballed from the country touring circuit for a while, but the rock clubs he played instead toughened his sound. Chris Parker

MC 900 Ft. Jesus

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346 or thekessler.org, $20

After more than a decade of radio silence, one of Dallas’ greatest musical legends Mark Griffin (aka MC 900 Ft. Jesus) will take the stage once more. The classically trained trumpeter turned rapper struck gold during a time when record companies were willing to throw gobs of cash at indie artists with bite in the hopes of discovering the next big thing. While MC 900 didn’t exactly set the world on fire, his enigmatic blend of jazz, spoken word, electronic music and hip-hop garnered him a rabid fan base and saw songs such as “If I Only Had A Brain” and “Truth is Out of Style” invade brains across the nation. His triumphant return will be heralded by songs MC 900 says he hasn’t played live since the release of his first album Welcome to My Dream in 1991, and some songs that the nearly 60-year-old former pilot has never played in front of a live crowd. This show will truly be unlike any he has played before and is a must-see for fans of MC 900’s bizarre word-smithing flow. Whether delving into the mind of an arsonist in “The City Sleeps” or foretelling his own future in “Adventures in Failure,” MC 900’s lyrical ingenuity is self-evident and only outclassed by his neo-funk-industrial-jazz compositions. Backed up on stage by former touring bandmates Chris McGuire and Greg Beck, as well as the ever-assiduous Wanz Dover, MC 900’s return is a dream come true for longtime fans and a diamond in the rough for newcomers. Nicholas Bostick

Foreigner

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 972-854-5050 or verizontheatre.com, $29.75 to $125

Foreigner does not hide anything about what you will see when they play live. Advertising the biggest of their biggest hits (and there are many), Mick Jones and company will play things safe, for understandable reasons. A show without “Cold As Ice,” “Juke Box Hero” or “Say You Will” would not be a complete show, so the bulk of it will be rockers and ballads from the ’70s and ’80s. Lead guitarist (and sole original member) Jones continues to tour with a stable and entertaining lineup featuring lead vocalist Kelly Hansen (who hits with total ease the notes that Lou Gramm hit) and bassist Jeff Pilson, and it’s a big reason why the band is still a hot ticket. With no advertised opening acts, it looks like the band will get to play a little longer than usual, as they’ve previously toured packaged with peers such as Styx, so you should get everything you could want as a Foreigner fan. Eric Grubbs

Ginuwine

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com/dallas, $32 to $130

The last few years have been relatively quiet for R&B superstar Ginuwine. But it really doesn’t matter. When an artist has a single like “Pony” attached to their name, their legacy is secured, etched in timeless stone. Those low-end gurgles and gauzy production, Ginuwine’s smooth-as-silk and sensual-as-hell vocals — “Pony” is a nearly perfect song, forged from carnal charm and dreamy, midnight moods. Ginuwine’s last real statement came by way of 2013’s Three Kings, the sole release from R&B supergroup TGT, a trio made up of Tyrese, Genuine and singer-songwriter Tank. However, word has it that a new Ginuwine solo effort is just on the horizon, an album that sees the singer reunite with former collaborator and all-star producer Timbaland, news that no doubt has every R&B fan salivating. Considering that Ginuwine might debut this new material live, along with the fact that the artist is a notoriously engaging and polished performer (plus that voice — THAT voice!), R&B fans would be wise not to miss this event. Jonathan Patrick

Cold Cave

With Drab Majesty and DJ Culturegang, 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400, or dadadallas.com, $15

Cold Cave came up as a new generation of music fans embraced post-punk and early-1980s synth music. With its echoes of early New Order and other similar artists, their sound has helped give the project a cult following. But Wesley Eisold and Amy Lee don’t consider themselves a throwback group. Their work is an extension of that sound, a natural progression for people who grew up with an interest in those U.K. groups. Liz Ohanesian

Lizzo

With DJ Sophia Eris and Sam Lao, 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400 or dadadallas.com, $15 to $17

Houstin native Lizzo is a breathe of fresh air in an otherwise stale world of unrealistic beauty standards and discrimination. The rapper/singer, who is now based in Minneapolis, blends her alternative approach to hip-hop with powerful vocals and raw lyrics to create the perfect remedy for anyone needing a quick dose of self confidence. Lizzo’s seen it all: from homelessness to depression. But these days, her political activism, determination and self love is wildly contagious. DV

