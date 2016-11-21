The 10 Best Concerts This Week: Kanye, Riverboat Gamblers, The 1975 & More

Everyone can be thankful this week as Kanye swings through Dallas Saturday night for the second time since September. Christopher Victorio

Before the Thanksgiving entourage of disagreeing family members flock to the spare bedrooms of many unprepared Dallasites this week, it's important to map out a plan ahead of time before too many arguments begin. Don't be left unprepared in the event of political mudslinging when there's so many great distractions to escape to this week. For starters, Kanye is making his second visit to Dallas this year, King Camel Productions has a great line up at RBC, with Drab Majesty and Dead Mockingbirds to name a few, and Denton natives Riverboat Gamblers revisit their old stomping grounds.

Napalm Death with The Black Dahlia Murder

6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, 10261 Technology Boulevard E., or gasmonkeybarngrill.com, $22.50 to $45

Napalm Death and The Black Dahlia Murder co-headline a tour this fall with some rotating opening acts. Sharing the stage with the two metal alums in Dallas are Power Trip or Abnormality. Pioneers of early grind core, Napalm Death hails from the same stomping grounds as Ozzy Osbourne – Birmingham, England. Twenty years later, The Black Dahlia Murder emerged from Waterford, Michigan. Hot off the heels from their 2015 release Abysmal, Black Dahlia Murder is uniting with Napalm Death for the second time since 2007. Diamond Victoria

Smothered in Graavy

With Drab Majesty, Psychic Killers, Dead Mockingbirds and more, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149, or rbcdeepellum.com, $7 to $10

One of Dallas’ premier local organizers once again curates some of the best talent DFW has to offer for a show in which you also get to slime the King himself with gravy. Thanksgiving could definitely benefit from some fresh traditions that don't involve pardoning a turkey. In that spirit, all ticket sales will be donated to North Texas Food Bank. You can enjoy the rock show with a clear conscious, and bask in the glory of Rei Clone, Troller, Psychic Killers, Drab Majesty, Mink Coats, and of course, Dead Mockingbirds. The show will be about as weird as you'd expect, but that is in no way a bad thing. If nothing else, pay the 5 bucks to provide food for some people and smother the camel king in gravy. No word on if it's white or brown. Taylor Frantum

Black Pussy

With Lord North and Mean Motor Scooter, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122, or treesdallas.com, $10

Back in February, Black Pussy was set to play the 35 Denton music festival. However, only a few days after the Dallas Observer talked to the band regarding their controversial name, they were booted from the gig because of, surprise, their name – or what it seemed to mean to others. OK, so Black Pussy probably uses the name to fill a few venues here and there. And yeah, maybe it's not the best representation of the band itself. But they are back and perhaps playing a venue better suited for them and their fans – Trees. And besides this whole talk about a name, the band's actually got some bragging rights in the psychedelic rock scene revival. DV

Good Charlotte

With The Story So Far, Big Jesus and Hit the Lights, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583, or houseofblues.com, $29.50 to $34.50

There was a time not too long ago when anyone who had a disregard for societal norms could throw on some heavy eye makeup, latch a few safety pins onto their messenger bags and crank up. Good Charlotte? Yeah. Remember that? Those were the good old days of not wanting to fit in too much but definitely not badass enough to break too many rules. It was a perfect compromise for angsty teens who still enjoyed a catchy chorus or two. The pop punk quintet is back tonight with The Story So Far, Big Jesus and Hit the Lights at House of Blues. DV

Benjamin Francis Leftwich

8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400, or dadadallas.com, $15

Benjamin Frances Leftwich could be considered England's Iron and Wine. The singer-songwriter's music is emotional, heartfelt and perfect for a rainy day. But that doesn't mean he isn't also great to enjoy in a crowded club in Deep Ellum. Check out the York native at Dada with Brolly and Francine Thirteen. DV

Brian McKnight

With Kelly Price, 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., 214-565-1116, or liveatthemusichall.com, $59.50

Smooth singing R&B artist Brian McKnight made it big with hits like "Back at One" and "Anytime." But it's not just his voice that's garnered him millions of ardent fans. The man can play just about any instrument needed for his albums and has been nominated for 16 Grammy awards. Tonight he'll be sharing the bill at Music Hall at Fair Park with fellow R&B star Kelly Price. DV

Riverboat Gamblers

9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15

Hailing from Denton, the Riverboat Gamblers are a punk band that came up on DFW’s very own house show scene. In 2001, they had their first single drop titled "Jenna (Is A No Show)." Thanks to a warm reception for their first two albums, the band decided to pack up and head to the music Mecca of sorts, Austin, Texas. It was there they could begin to really cut their teeth and focus on larger projects, even playing events like South By Southwest. In 2006, their popular album To The Confusion Of Our Enemies was released to a warm critical response, and they’ve garnered a dedicated following with subsequent releases. They haven’t toured in quite awhile, with their last release being in 2012, but there’s really no place like home. Where else would a local punk group want to play than the best punk venue in Dallas? TF

The 1975

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar, 214-421-2021, or southsideballroomdallas.com, $39.95

Britain’s latest attempt to conquer the hearts and minds of America’s youth comes in the form of The 1975. The quartet’s power pop '80s sound blends the look and lovelorn lyricism of new wave pop-rock bands like the Cure or Tears for Fears, with bombastic instrumental compositions reminiscent of Michael Jackson and Huey Lewis & The News, all projected through the glazed-over eyes of a Jonas Brother. Their latest album “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it,” adds a layer of angst to the aforementioned sonic grab bag. Tracks like “Change of Heart,” sound like they’d feel right at home in a John Hughes flick, but are mixed in with more ambient electro-themed tunes like the album’s title track. While it might be hard find your way to your seats through the throng of screaming fans this band has garnered since their debut in 2012, The 1975 is talented enough to make their hodgepodge of competing sounds compelling to say the least. Nicholas Bostick

Kanye

9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 214-222-3687, or americanairlinescenter.com, $29.50 to $130.50

If you missed Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour on the first go-round in September, thank your lucky stars the polarizing, creative genius of an artist is giving you a second chance to witness the spectacle. As of now, it’s impossible to know if this second run will be a complete reproduction of the first edition but if it is, West’s stage setup will be worth the price of admission alone. Last time he was here, he floated above his loyal, ravenous fans West, performing cuts from his latest hit album, The Life of Pablo atop a roaming platform suspended in the middle of the arena, completely transforming the American Airlines Center. The Saint Pablo Tour is a wholly unique experience. West has proven himself to be an artist who continuously operates outside the norm and this show exemplifies that. Also, there’s a good chance West will go on one of his world-famous rants, which is also always entertaining. Mikel Galicia

Asking Alexandria

6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501, or thebombfactory.com, $25

Whatever questions you direct at Asking Alexandria, you can be sure the answers will be delivered in some kind of scream. The Alexandrians trade in the breakdown-heavy thrashing known as metalcore, which, true to its name, combines the excesses of both metal and hardcore into one headache-inducing brew. Asking Alexandria likes to spike its metalcore screeching with the occasional melodic moment, and spices the whole thing up with the addition of synthesizers here and there. Cory Casciato

