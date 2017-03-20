The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Duran Duran, Flogging Molly, Mark Knight and More

Wild boys Duran Duran make a stop at Music Hall at Fair Park Tuesday night. Ticketmaster

Spring is officially in bloom this week. This not only means more brunches on sun-soaked patios and donning floral-printed everything, but more touring acts are making their way through Dallas. This week sees some big names such as Duran Duran, Kacey Musgraves, Flogging Molly and more. It's also a big week for our hometown hero of hip-hop, So-So Topic, who will be performing his final show Thursday night before moving to L.A.

Duran Duran

8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave., 214-565-1116 or liveatthemusichall.com, $55 to $295

This year marks 35 years since the release of "Rio," Duran Duran's smash Top 10 hit. Though the video is a dated reminder of 1980s excess, the song itself holds up surprisingly well in comparison to many of its peers. It still consistently graces the airwaves of satellite and terrestrial radio and serves as an appropriate track to cut during a karaoke session or late-night party singalong. The band, too, have aged fairly well. Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and lead singer Simon Le Bon still resemble their younger selves, remaining true to their respective roles as heartthrob material, now more so for the baby-boomer set that has been loyally following Duran Duran over the course of their five-decade career. Though the hits — including other New Wave-pop staples such as "Hungry Like the Wolf" and "Girls on Film" — will always draw the largest cheers, Duran Duran have a new album of material to tour behind and are embarking on a lengthy tour that will keep them out on the road for much of 2017. They're certainly more than a mere nostalgia act and are intent on remaining a viable force in the pop music landscape. Jeff Strowe

Flogging Molly

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com, $35 to $50

The folky punk rock of Flogging Molly will come back to Dallas a few days after St. Patrick's Day, but it will not be less potent. Something works just right with this seven-piece band led by hair metal survivor Dave King. With a new LP set to drop this year, they will more than likely debut some of that material, and it should fit right in with their Pogues-style sound. Whether you're trying to stay on the wagon or the wagon isn't on your radar, alcohol isn't necessary to enjoy songs like "Drunken Lullabies" or "What's Left of the Flag." Just bring yourself and prepare to sweat from jumping up and down and lots of clap-alongs. Eric Grubbs

So-So Topic's Peace Out Party

8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $13

Infamous and well-loved local rapper -topic is leaving town — but not before throwing a barn burner of a farewell party with some of Dallas’ best musicians in tow. “This is my cherry-on-top-of-the-sundae, this is everything I have left for you,” -topic has said of the event, which sees renowned Dallas rapper Blue, The Misfit join forces alongside Booty Fade’s Picnictyme; Kool Quise; Medicine Man’s Traveling Revival; art punk outfit Sealion; funky, sweet-and-sour pop-rockers Trai Bo; and more. This will be one of the very best $13 concerts you’ll ever see. Rumor has it, Erykah Badu might even pop in to say her goodbyes. -Topic, we’ll miss you! Jonathan Patrick

Smells Like the '90s

With Pearl Gem, Nervana and Stone Temple Posers, 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com, $12 to $20

Tribute bands are a dime a dozen if they aren't fully committed to recreating some of the best experiences live music has offered. But when they do it right, it's like magic. A few bands in town know how to strike the right chord among superfans of all types of music, including three that take audiences back to the glory days of grunge — Pearl Gem, Nervana and Stone Temple Posers. I'll let you figure out who is who. Go back to those angsty days of your youth Friday night and check them out at House of Blues. Diamond Victoria

Toyota Texas Music Revolution

Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, Oak Point Amphitheatre, 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, 972-941-5600, $15 to $37.50

The 21st annual Toyota Texas Music Revolution in Plano is slated to be the answer to all of our red dirt and Americana dreams. Presented by KHYI 95.3 the Range, this two-day event boasts a lineup that includes Kacey Musgraves, Paul Cauthen, Josh Ritter and Kiefer Sutherland as well as a solid selection of new, up-and-coming artists. Fort Worth's Austin Allsup, from NBC's The Voice, will perform, plus local favorites the O's and the Vandoliers. But the whole shindig will carry on rain or shine inside the Oak Point Amphitheatre. Molly Mollotova

Brad Paisley

9 p.m. Friday, March 24, WinStar Casino, 777 Casino Ave., 800-622-6317 or winstarworldcasinos.com, $85 to $500

When Brad Paisley isn't writing and performing sweet, tender songs that make women melt into a big pile of mush — or even haunting songs about death — he's writing some hilarious, off-the-wall, kind of stupid songs about the things happening to or around him. That's the charm of Paisley, though: He's the perfect balance of sweet and salty. While other country crooners might be singing about a woman's tight jeans and lipstick (not that Paisley doesn't sing about that, too), Paisley's strength is observing his surroundings and singing about them with some, or a lot of, humor sprinkled in. Paige Skinner

13th Annual Dallas Blues Festival

With Bishop Bullwinkle, Sir Charles Jones and more, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, verizontheatre.com, $52 to $99

What is it about blues music that makes some of the most difficult times in our lives a little easier to handle? The music itself is usually melancholic, but we need to hear those heartsick lyrics and moaning guitars to remind ourselves that everyone's in the doldrums sometimes. But it's not all tears and heartbreak. Sometimes a B.B. King record just makes the perfect pairing to a glass of scotch or a lover on your arm. Whichever side of the coin you fall on, the 13th Annual Dallas Blues Festival Saturday night is here to ease your woes and get you into a good mood. DV

Mark Knight

10 p.m. Saturday, March 25, It'll Do, 4322 Elm St., 214-827-7236, $15 to $25

The United Kingdom’s DJ extraordinaire, Mark Night, will be hitting one of Dallas’ most overlooked clubs and boy will the Brits be jealous, or at least glad they moved to the states. For more than 10 years, Knight has been a champion to the scene, as one of the leaders of the UK’s largest independent music labels, Toolroom. This Grammy nominated DJ/producer is one of Europe’s most respected beat masters and having him live in person here in Dallas is more than a treat. He found mainstream recognition with tracks like “Man With the Red Face,” and “Second Story,” the latter of which was dubbed an “essential new tune” by the BBC’s Pete Tong. Mark Knight is a pillar of the modern hardcore EDM elite. Nicholas Bostick

Chicago

8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Choctaw Casino Resort, 216 S. Highway 69/75, 800-788-2464, $55 to $75

In 2015, Billboard named Chicago one of the top 10 "greatest of all time" bands in terms of album chart success. That's nothing to sneeze at. The band, which started out as more rock 'n' roll and experimental, have cranked out many classic hit ballads such as "You're the Inspiration" and "Feelin' Stronger Every Day." See them in person Saturday night at Choctaw Casino Resort. DV

Judy Collins

8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $40 to $60

Judy "Blue Eyes" Collins was part of the folk revival of the early 1960s and played alongside icons such as Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and others. As one of many up-and-coming singer-songwriters of her day, she played throughout Greenwich Village in New York after touring through small clubs in Colorado. And at 77, she's still doing what she loves. Catch the songstress Saturday night at Granada Theater. DV

