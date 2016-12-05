The 10 Best Concerts This Week: Weezer, Joe Bonamassa, The Band Perry & More

After a performance last Saturday at Club Dada for the Dallas Observer Music Awards, Blue, the Misfit returns to Deep Ellum Wednesday for a show at RBC. Mike Brooks

The Dallas Observer Music Awards showcase, which spotlighted Dallas' best and brightest in the music scene on Saturday, was a great kickoff to this week's best concerts. Despite the station's recent demise, 102.1 the Edge's annual holiday concert swings into action on Tuesday, headlined by Weezer; Trees hosts an alternative to jolly jingles with their Hair Metal Holiday show Saturday; while blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa stops through Verizon Theatre.

Paul Slavens

10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Dans Silverleaf, 103 N. Industrial St., Denton, 940-320-2000, Free

Paul Slavens is a local legend. He was the frontman of the late '80s and early '90s outfit, Ten Hands. He’s a renowned radio host at KXT 91.7 FM as well. He also does this kooky little thing at Dan’s Silver Leaf in Denton every Monday. He takes song title suggestions from people and makes up a song right there. It’s like a freestyle. Whatever you do, don’t be the jerk who tries to make him rhyme orange. H. Drew Blackburn

Steve Vai

8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com. $28 to $350

First hired in 1979 by Frank Zappa as a music transcriptionist, guitarist Steve Vai has just about done it all. Whether as a solo artist or playing with everyone from David Lee Roth to John Lydon, Vai's sheer musical ability has never been questioned. Undoubtedly a hired gun, Vai's career is nevertheless a fascinating journey across genres and personalities. Darryl Smyers

The Prince Experience

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseoflbues.com, $20

With so many deaths plaguing the music industry this year, tribute bands have likely seen a rise in popularity. Who wouldn't want to relive the magic of David Bowie, Lou Reed or Leonard Cohen? Perhaps one of the most shocking of all this year was Prince. The promiscuous sex symbol known for "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry" may have died earlier this year, but The Prince Experience offers up a unique experience for fans to enjoy. Pull out the ruffles and silk jackets and head to House of Blues to remember the high priest of pop. Diamond Victoria

How the Edge Stole Christmas

Weezer, AWOLNATION and more, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, 972-854-5111, $45-$150

There will be a tinge of awkwardness on Tuesday as the annual holiday show for 102.1 the Edge will be a few weeks after the station went off the air. Now replaced by adult contemporary Christmas music on the 102.1 frequency, the sound of what's left of the Edge has been sandwiched between hard rock and metal found on 97.1 the Eagle. Though there is word How the Edge Stole Christmas will continue next year as a concert, it will be in name only. Weezer, still a titanic act for those who love the first two albums and tolerate the other ones, co-headlines with electronically-tinged AWOLNATION. This won't be a solemn affair, though. If anything, this show will be a remembrance of what the Edge tried to do in its final years: bridge traditional pop, alternative and emerging artists. Eric Grubbs

Blue, the Misfit

10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149, Free

Loner child Brandon Blue, who once barricaded himself from the outside world with anime, Linkin Park and System of a Down, has grown into a pre-eminent talent in Dallas' rap scene and his confidence onstage has played a large part in making it happen. When performing, Blue, the Misfit has the ability to make strangers adamant believers. He has the magnetism and charisma of a cult leader. It's led to him becoming arguably the hottest musician in North Texas. Now is the time for Blue, the Misfit, and he knows it. H. Drew Blackburn

Dolly Parton

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Winstar Casino, 777 Casino Ave., Thackerville, OK, 800-622-6317 or winstarworldcasino.com, $65 to $500

Anyone who missed Dolly Parton last week has the opportunity to check out the country queen at Winstar Casino this week. With a career that spans well over four decades, her contributions to both country and pop music do not go unnoticed. Despite what we know now, success did not come easily for Parton. She battled the charts, her record label, and good old fashioned sexism when trying to breakthrough to the mainstream. It was not until the now-quintessential country tune “Jolene” was released that she received her inaugural No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Following this, she released two more singles, “I Will Always Love You” and “Love Is Like A Butterfly,” that both made their way to the No. 1 slot. She later spent some time creating pop music, which saw moderate success, but nothing to the degree of what Parton created while composing country music. She has since returned to her country roots, releasing several albums and touring to this day. She is currently touring for her 43rd studio album release. Taylor Frantum

KSCS Country Fest '16

The Band Perry, Chase Rice, Michael Ray and Trent Harmon, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 972-854-5111 or verizontheatre.com, $9.63 to $55

Although we might not see snow fall into the city of Dallas this Christmas, that doesn’t mean this holiday season is loved any less. For most, this is the most wonderful time of the year. And on Dec. 9, this will be especially true for country music fans. Dallas radio station 96.3 KSCS has a special treat with their final major concert of the year. The Country Fest 2016 concert features some of country’s front runners, with The Band Perry, Chase Rice, Michael Ray and Trent Harmon performing. Since these versatile artists all have chart-topping songs or albums, this is sure to be a night where fans can relax, pull out their favorite cowboy boots, grab an ice cold beer and sing at the top of their lungs without a care in the world. Aria Bell

Joe Bonamassa

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, 972-854-5111, $84 to $154

Growing a reputation as "one of the world's greatest guitar players" seems like an impossible task with guitar legends like Eddie Van Halen, Joe Satrinai and Eric Clapton still thriving in the future. But it's a challenge this former child prodigy is willing to accept. Since accepting it, Bonamassa has won a number of awards and honors, including Guitar International's Guitarist of the Year (2011) and Billboard's Blues Artist of 2010. He was also ranked No. 48 in Guitar World's 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. Christian McPhate

Hair Metal Holiday 2016

with Slaughter, Kix, King's X, Lynch Mob and more, 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $29.50 to $400

If hard rock has not been the same since 1990 for you, this is a perfect early holiday gift. Co-hosts Eddie Trunk (from That Metal Show and his syndicated radio show and podcast) and DJ Joey Scandalous will present this long night of five bands. Consider it a mini-Rocklahoma – but one that will be nice and warm inside. Mock hair metal all you want and criticize the lack of original members with certain bands, but this music survived grunge and nu metal. The bands might not have the kind of hair or the leather pants from the '80s, but this isn't some fashion show for hipsters to satirize. Houston's legendary King's X is the odd man out as they have always been more of a Beatlesque rock/metal hybrid. Yet you're not going to find people complaining about their inclusion. Eric Grubbs

Claptone

10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at It'll Do Club, 4322 Elm St., 214-827-0262, $15 to $20

Enigmatic German DJ extraordinaire Claptone, will unleash a devastating torrent of hypnotic beats and spider web-like compositions that are at times highly complex and consistently silken smooth. The formerly masked man of mystery weaves a tapestry of trance-inducing house in his frequently released SoundCloud mixes, and his new album Masquerade. Diamond Victoria

