The 10 Best Recording Studios in Dallas-Fort Worth

Niles City Sound. Rambo

Behind every great record there's a recording studio, and in the sprawl of Dallas-Fort Worth, musicians have plenty of options to choose from. In fact, as the local music scene has enjoyed an upswing in recent years, its been powered in part by a host of new studios — as well as time-tested veterans. These 10 offer the best bang for a band's buck, but don't just take our word for it — take the musicians' themselves, who offer their opinions below.

Palmyra. Palmyra Studios on Facebook

10. Palmyra Studios (Palmer)

Artists who dig it: Chuck Rainey, Kirk Thurmond and the Millennials, The Stevie James Trio

Thirty minutes south of Dallas is the sleepy little town of Palmer, where nothing much happens all of the time. Unless, of course, you venture over to Palmyra Studios. Situated on 65 acres of pure, Ellis county privacy, inside of the original family’s farmhouse, circa 1903, there’s a solid, 100-year-old cedar control room with loads of analog gear, a vintage mic collection and a 1969 Abbey Road Class A Neve 8038 console. Basically, Palmyra Studios is the Sonic Ranch of the DFW.

Palmyra Studios was founded by legendary sound engineer Paul “Pappy” Middleton after decades of touring, mixing and recording some of the greatest musicians alive, including the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson and Bonnie Raitt. And he’s far from slowing down. Stephen Ketner of Dallas’ Stevie James Trio calls Palmyra the “perfect studio for the analog purist.” For Ketner, visiting Palmyra is “a true vintage experience, the kind you read about in rock mythology where the band locked themselves in the studio for a month. I've literally done it at Palmyra.” He adds, “It has its limitations for sure, but that's how the magic happens sometimes. I've had more than one spiritual musical experience behind that console.”

palmyrastudios.com

Aqua Lab. Aqua Lab Sound Recordings on Facebook

9. Aqua Lab Sound Recordings (Deep Ellum)

Artists who dig it: Blands, Party Static, Blood Letters

Right behind Reno’s Chop Shop in Deep Ellum is Aqua Lab Sound Recordings — and they are punk as fuck. Opened by Aquaholics bassist Josh White and Street Arabs co-frontman/guitarist Matt Powers in the fall of 2014, this recording studio caters to the grittier, grungier varieties of rock, such as punk and noise. They’ve made it a point to open their doors to other local artistic ventures, such as King Camel Productions and Vice Palace, to help bolster the community.

Describing the studio, White says, “Let me put it this way, we don’t look fancy, but we do have fancy gear.” He adds that the idea for the studio was to be affordable with a “neighborhood studio feel” and a can-do attitude, which is more than enough to make an impact. To achieve this, White says they work with any artist’s budget and all recordings are done live, in one room. “I want everyone playing together, in the same room, pissed off or whatever. I like performance or vibe over sound quality, even if you mess up. If the vibe is there, it’s good — that aggression,” he says.

aqualabsound.com

8. Redwood Studios (Denton)

Artists who dig it: Kaela Sinclair, Dark Rooms, Sarah Jaffe

Denton’s Redwood Studios opened its doors at the end of 2012, co-owned by two Midlake members: guitarist Joey McClellan and Grammy award-winning drummer McKenzie Smith. Aesthetically speaking, Redwood’s interior looks like something out of Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines’ shiplap daydream: a heavy mixture of cedar and reclaimed wood, perfectly placed Edison bulbs and cozy, minimalist decor. But it’s the sounds coming out of this studio that make it worthy of a place on this list.

Redwood already has a hearty resume: 35 Denton-infused Redwood Sessions, intimate, live performances by 35 Denton artists, along with the likes of Sarah Jaffe’s 2015 album Don’t Disconnect, the Heavy Hands’ self-titled debut album and Kaela Sinclair’s highly anticipated sophomore album Second Skin. Sinclair even goes so far as to call this studio her No. 1 pick. “Redwood Studios in Denton is my favorite because it's all about creativity and good vibes. The people that you work with there have incredible taste, which is something I really value,” she says.

redwooddenton.com

Niles City Sound. Exploredinary

7. Niles City Studio (Fort Worth)

Artists who dig it: Leon Bridges, These Machines Are Winning, Nicole Atkins

Niles City Sound might be one of the best-known recording studios in Texas, let alone DFW. Considering it’s one of the newer contributions to the recording world, that’s pretty damn impressive. That no doubt has something to do with the fact that Leon Bridges’ knockout debut album Coming Home was recorded at Niles City.

Spawned from the minds of White Denim members Josh Block and Austin Jenkins, this state-of-the-art, full-service recording studio was designed to cultivate the best possible sound, with the best possible equipment — most of which is vintage. Hell, even the herringbone patterned floor is made from century-old oak. Some might brush off this type of setup due to the lack of sonic perfection, according to modern music industry standards. But to seasoned music aficionados, that type of attention to detail can’t be beat.

nilescitysound.com

6. Civil Recording (Denton)

Artists who dig it: The Happy Alright, Claire Morales, Rei Clone

Macaroni Island was not-so-arguably the greatest DIY venue in Denton, maybe in the whole of DFW, and its closing was a painful blow to our community. But even though the Island is no more, its creator, music engineer Michael Briggs, carries on at his Civil Recording studio, offering affordable digital recording to the public. It's also the home to the Violitionist Sessions, a three-question, three-song performance by local musicians or musicians traveling through Denton.

Briggs has been known to record, mix and master around 50 albums in a year. Sterling Gavinski, lead singer of pop-punk band the Happy Alright, says that Briggs’ down-to-earth personality, combined with the inviting feel of the home studio, make for a relaxed, natural recording experience. Gavinski says that he’s met some producers that just want to get you out the door as quickly as possible, but with Briggs, it’s the opposite. “It just feels more personable there. Michael is such a great guy who knows how songs should work — and he puts a lot thought into putting songs together. And when it’s all done, he comes to our shows and support us,” he says.

civilrecording.com