The 2016 Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase Set For December 3

Fifty-plus bands will converge on Deep Ellum Saturday, Dec. 3 for the 2016 DOMA showcase. Mike Brooks

The 2016 Dallas Observer Best Of Dallas issue is barely off the presses, but already our sights are set on our next big special issue of the year: the Dallas Observer Music Awards. This year marks the 28th annual for the DOMAs.

The DOMAs, of course, are much more than a special issue; they're a celebration of all things Dallas music, complete with a months-long voting process, an awards ceremony and — the favorite part of it all for many who attend — a band showcase, which features dozens of local artists all packed into one wild night of live music.

But first things first. Before all the excitement of the DOMA ballot and the shows themselves, this little shindig needs a date. And on that front, the DOMAs are keeping in line with a recently developed tradition: the showcase will take place the first weekend of December, on Saturday the 3rd, just as it has the past two years.

That may sound chilly by Texas standards, but it's perfect to make the DOMAs an end-of-year celebration of all the great music that's been made and played in DFW during 2016. It's also a far sight better than the midsummer slot the event once occupied (let us never speak of it again).

A far longer-standing tradition, the DOMA showcase will take place in Deep Ellum, with shows spread across several different venues: Club Dada (both inside and outside, on their newly renovated patio), The Door, The Green Room, Off the Record, The Prophet Bar, Reno's Chop Shop, Three Links and Trees.

Attending the showcase always makes for a hell of a band-to-bucks ratio, with at-the-door tickets on the day of the show costing only $20 for access to all participating venues. (VIP passes will go for $80.) $20 divided by 50-plus bands equals lots of money to spend on booze.

But if you snap yours up sooner rather than later, you can save money too: Pre-sale passes will be available starting at 10 a.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 4 at $10 for general admission and $34 for VIP. VIP, by the way, includes three free drink tickets, catered food upstairs at Trees, and a parking pass (among other goodies) — the last of which should sound especially appealing if you've been to Deep Ellum lately.

To purchase tickets and to find out more about this year's DOMAs, visit the DOMA website. There will be more info to follow in the coming weeks, including the full ballot for this year's awards, but in the meantime, relive the memories of last year's DOMAs with our 2015 recap video.