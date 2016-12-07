The 2016 Dallas Observer Music Awards Winners

If you build it: Sam Lao was the big winner at the 28th annual Dallas Observer Music Awards on Tuesday night. Jason Janik

You might not always get what you want in this world, but Tuesday night at the Dallas Observer Music Awards the Dallas music community got a whole lot of what it needed. As the Observer honored local artists for the 28th year running at The Bomb Factory, handing out awards in 40 different categories, those musicians gathered together to remind each other of the healing powers of music.

The seven nominees who took the stage at the awards ceremony all did their best to put an all around rough year behind us. Best Live Act winner Dezi 5 lived up to his billing on a cover of Marvin Gaye's "What's Goin' On," Kirk Thurmond & the Millennials got an assist from legendary keys player Bobby Sparks on a funky rendition of Stevie Wonder's "You Haven't Done Nothing," and Best Group Act winners the Texas Gentlemen assisted, well, just about everybody, eventually leading the group sing-along of the Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want" that closed out the night.

At the end of 2015, the Observer declared that Dallas rappers had made the year's most important music in the city, and the 2016 DOMAs bore that out as rappers came away victorious in almost every category they were nominated in. Sam Lao had a big hand in making that possible, proving to be the year's breakout artist as she walked away victorious in all five categories she was nominated in, making her the winningest artist in any genre this year.

Lao, long considered a talent on the rise even though she hadn't claimed a DOMA before, finally broke through with the help of her first full-length album, SPCTRM. She recently told the Observer that hip-hop is treated as the "red-headed stepchild" in Dallas, but the voters who cast more than 35,000 votes this year seemed to know better. Lao swept most of the marquee categories as she added Best Album and Best Song to her Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act honors.

It wasn't just Lao repping for hip-hop. Buzzy up-and-comers Cure for Paranoia edged out a handful of rock bands to be named the year's Best New Act, Buffalo Black got the nod for Best Songwriter, and Lao's former band mate in the Brain Gang, 88 Killa, picked up his first-ever DOMA for the Best EP/Mixtape. Hell, Blue, the Misfit took a share in two awards that weren't even strictly rap related, with wins in the Best DJ and Best DJ Night (which he shared with John Stewart for their ALL/EVERYTHING night) categories.

But drawing divisions along genre lines is hardly necessary to see the good in this year's results. The 2016 DOMAs were as wide open as they'd been in years in 2016, thanks in part to serial winner Sarah Jaffe and last year's breakout Leon Bridges keeping lower profiles. R&B singer Dezi 5 made a well-deserved breakthrough with his first DOMA trophy, as did concert venue Three Links. Others who had their breakthroughs in 2015, like Charley Crockett, Jessie Frye, Kaela Sinclair and Sealion, proved it was no fluke by repeating last year's successes.

So while many people are ready to consign this year to history, in their own way the DOMAs offer reason (40 of them, in fact) to hold out hope. Hard work and talent can always win out, and if you try sometimes, you just might find that you get what you deserve.

Best Album:

Winner: Sam Lao, SPCTRM

Bobby Sessions, LOA

Charley Crockett, In the Night

The Dividends, Far From Away Vol. 1

Jacob Metcalf, Fjord

Best Alt-Country Act

Winner: Old 97's

Danny Diamonds

The O's

The Vandoliers

Vincent Neil Emerson

Best Bassist

Winner: Aaron González

Sam Villavert

Savannah Loftin

Scott Lee

Zack Busby

Best Blues Act

Winner: Charley Crockett

Jim Suhler

Matt Tedder

R.L. Griffin

Stevie James Trio

Best Country Act

Winner: Madison King

Eleven Hundred Springs

J. Charles

Jake Paleschic

Paul Cauthen

Best Cover Band

Winner: Le Cure

Different Strokes

The Gorehounds

The Rich Girls

Straight Tequila Night

Best DJ

Winner: Blue, the Misfit

JT Donaldson

Sober

TX Connect

Wanz Dover

Best DJ Night

Winner: "ALL/EVERYTHING" at RBC

"Big Bang" at Beauty Bar

"New Math Mondays" at Off the Record

"Soul Funktion" at Off the Record

"War Club Wednesdays" at RBC

Best Drummer

Winner: Stefan González

Alex Poulos

Grady Don Sandlin

Jordan Richardson

Tristan Wagoner

Best Electronic Act

Winner: Ishi

Cygnus

iill

Teen Slut

Zhora

Best EP/Mixtape

Winner: 88 Killa, 88 BPM

FXXXXY, Cartel Shawty

The Outfit, TX, Green Lights: Everythang Goin'

Pageantry, Vicious Wishes

Party Static, Wasted Waster

Best Experimental/ Noise Act

Winner: Def Rain

Filth

iill

Orgullo Primitivo

They Say the Wind Made Them Crazy

Best Female Vocalist

Winner: Sam Lao

Ivette Colon

Kaela Sinclair

Savannah Loftin

Sudie

Best Festival

Winner: Oaktopia

35 Denton

Homegrown

Spillover

Untapped

Best Folk Act

Winner: Whiskey Folk Ramblers

Doug Burr

Fox & the Bird

Hares on the Mountain

Jacob Metcalf

Best Funk/R&B Act

Winner: Leon Bridges

Dezi 5

Friday's Foolery

Kirk Thurmond & the Millennials

Skinny Cooks

Best Group Act

Winner: The Texas Gentlemen

Cure for Paranoia

Native Fox

Pearl Earl

Sealion

Best Guitarist

Winner: Ryan Thomas Becker

Gregg Prickett

Nick Earl

Stephen Ketner

Teddy Georgia Waggy

Best Hardcore Act

Winner: Power Trip

Akkolyte

American Shit Storm

In Memory of Man

Tricounty Terror

Best Jazz Act

Winner: Snarky Puppy

The Free Loaders

The Funky Knuckles

Southpaw Preachers

Yells at Eels

Best Latin/Tejano Act

Winner: Supersonic Lips

Foco de Atelier

Mariachi Queztal

Mayta

Revolucion Oi

Best Live Act

Winner: Dezi 5

The Heavy Hands

Loafers

Party Static

Sealion

Best Male Vocalist

Winner: Leon Bridges

Charley Crockett

Daniel Hart

Daniel Markham

Dezi 5

Best Metal Act

Winner: Mothership

Cleric

Mountain of Smoke

Pinkish Black

True Widow

Best Music Video

Winner: Sam Lao, "Pineapple"

Daniel Markham, "Disintegrator"

Jessie Frye, "Big Bad Wolf"

Ronnie Hart, "Smoovie"

Sudie, "Schitzo"

Best New Act

Winner: Cure for Paranoia

FXXXXY

The Heavy Hands

Loafers

Siamese

Best Pianist/Keyboardist

Winner: Kaela Sinclair

Chad Stockslager

Daniel Creamer

Kwinton Gray

Sean Kirkpatrick

Best Pop Act

Winner: Jessie Frye

Dezi 5

Ishi

Native Fox

Sudie

Best Producer

Winner: Sikwitit

Beau Bedford

Donny Domino

John Congleton

Jordan Richardson

Best Punk Act

Winner: Sealion

Loafers

Party Static

Teenage Sexx

War Party

Best Radio Show/Podcast

Winner: The Paul Slavens Show, KKXT 91.7

The Local Ticket, KCTK 96.7

Rise & Talk, RiseandTalk.us

Sonic Assembly Power Hour, KNON 89.3

Tuesday Morning Blend, KNON 89.3

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act

Winner: Sam Lao

Blue, the Misfit

Bobby Sessions

The Outfit, TX

-topic

Best Record Label

Winner: Hand Drawn Records

Dallas Distortion Music

DEFDISCO

Gitmo Music

Kirtland Records

Best Record Store

Winner: Good Records

Josey Records

Mad World Records

Off the Record

Spinster Records

Best Rock Act

Winner: Quaker City Night Hawks

Dead Mockingbirds

The Heavy Hands

Moon Waves

Pearl Earl

Best Song

Winner: Sam Lao, "Pineapple"

Charley Crockett, "In the Night"

Daniel Markham, "Disintegrator"

The Dividends, "Sign Off"

Party Static, "Exposure"

Best Songwriter

Winner: Buffalo Black

Doug Burr

Jacob Furr

Jacob Metcalf

Salim Nourallah

Best Talent Buyer

Winner: Moody Fuqua

King Camel

Margin Walker Presents

Parade of Flesh

Spune

Best Venue (over 500 capacity)

Winner: The Bomb Factory

Gas Monkey Live!

Granada Theater

The Kessler

Trees