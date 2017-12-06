The 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards Winners

Here at the Dallas Observer, we show love to local music year round, but last night concluded our annual celebration of the Dallas music scene. At Saturday's Dallas Observer Music Awards showcase in Deep Ellum, our ears were overwhelmed by talent.

Some of our favorites from Saturday were Dome Dwellers, Garrett Owen, the Kwinton Gray Project and Francine Thirteen, and last night at Canton Hall, we handed out awards to many of those artists while snacking on cotton candy from the candy bar.

Texas Gentlemen, Sudie and Bobby Sessions were awarded the most bottles of of Gentlemen's Jack at the 29th annual Dallas Observer Music Awards ceremony. Our panel of judges concluded that the Gents are Dallas' Best Country Act and their September release, TX Jelly, is the Best Album.

The Gents are on tour, so friend and collaborator Jason Burt of Best Funk/R&B Act Medicine Man Revival (who performed a killer cover of Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Texas Flood" last night) accepted on their behalf. Sudie, however, was on hand to accept her three awards for Best Female Vocalist, Best Pop Act and Best EP/Mixtape for Prism, as was Bobby Sessions, who walked away with awards for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act and Best Song ("Dollars & Sense").

This year, Best Live Act went to Francine Thirteen, and Cure for Paranoia won Best Group Act. It won Best New Act last year, and this time that honor went to M3CCA, who performed an artful mashup of the "Theme of Foxy Brown" with Dorrough's "Ice Cream Paint Job."

M3CCA and Medicine Man Revival were just two of eight nominated artists who performed covers of Dallas musicians' songs at the ceremony, which also included a tantalizing burlesque performance from the Ruby Red Revue to fit the event's circus theme. The other bands were Acid Carousel, Reinventing Jude, Starfruit, Garrett Owen, Summer Dean and 88 Killa.

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act nominee 88 Killa closed out the night with a cover of The D.O.C.'s "It's Funky Enough" before launching into a premiere of a new song. Before he sent the crowd home, he also performed an impromptu stand-up set — visiting topics such as interracial dating, buying views on YouTube and why you shouldn't breakdance — that had the audience in hysterics. We're thinking of creating a new category next year: Most Charismatic.

Read on to see the full list of winners and the judges who voted in their categories.

Judges: Caroline North, Kylee Kimosh, Jeff Gage, Gini Mascorro, Chris Penn

Best Album

Winner: The Texas Gentlemen, TX Jelly

Bobby Sessions, Grateful

Pearl Earl, Pearl Earl

Midnight Opera, The Mesmerist

T.Y.E., 32

Best Bassist

Winner: Nigel Rivers

Aaron Gonzalez

Paul Alonzo

Robert Trusko

Scott Lee

Best Blues Act

Winner: Charley Crockett

EJ Matthews

Stevie James Trio

Jason Elmore

Lance Lopez

Best Country Act

Winner: The Texas Gentlemen

Vandoliers

Summer Dean

Ronnie Fauss

Chris Norwood

Best Cover Band

Winner: Different Strokes

The Gorehounds

The Rich Girls

Le Cure

Pearl Gem

Best DJ

Winner: DJ Sober

Blake Ward

DeeJay Mike B

Rick Simpson

Blue the Misfit

Best DJ Night

Winner: "Fresh 45’s"

"All/Everything" at RBC

"Glamorama" at Beauty Bar

"Serious Moonlight" at Ten Bells Tavern

"The Fix Fridays" at Drugstore Cowboy

Best Drummer

Winner: Matt Pence

Bobak Lotfipour

Bailey Chapman

Paul Grass

Stefan Gonzalez

Best Electronic Act

Winner: Medasin

Cygnus

Dark Rooms

Honor System

Jake Schrock

Best EP/Mixtape

Winner: Sudie, Prism

Native Fox, Floor Model

Acid Carousel, Higher Than the Beatles

jACQ, Cosmic Affair

FXXXXY, Flawed Up Shawty

Judges: Cody McPhail, Jeff Liles, Veronica Young, Kate Siamro, Sarah Badran

Best Experimental/Noise Act

Winner: Filth

Black Taffy

Asukubus

iill

Schmekelhead

Best Female Vocalist

Winner: Sudie

Sarah Jaffe

Jude Gonzalez

Sarah Ruth

Samantha Rat Rios

Best Festival

Winner: Homegrown

Local Education Fest

JMBLYA

Fortress Festival

Lights All Night

Best Folk Act

Winner: Straw Hat Society

Garrett Owen

Jacob Metcalf

Jake Paleshic

Levi Cobb & the Big Smoke

Best Funk/R&B Act

Winner: Medicine Man Revival

Cure for Paranoia

M3CCA

Quentin Moore

Ronnie Heart

Best Group Act

Winner: Cure for Paranoia

Texas Gentlemen

Vandoliers

Henry the Archer

Acid Carousel

Best Guitarist

Winner: Michael J. Slack

Nik Lee

Olan Mijana

Brett Michael

Stephen Ketner

Best Hardcore Act

Winner: Akkolyte

Heavy Baby Sea Slugs

Power Trip

Leech

Obstruction

Best Jazz Act

Winner: Yells at Eels

Thaddeus Ford

Ashleigh Smith

Ataraxia Trio

Skinny Cooks

Judges: Dezman Lehman, Mike Brooks, Gavin Mulloy, Diamond Victoria, Alicia EV Borman

Best Live Act

Winner: Francine Thirteen

Midnight Opera

Jesus Chris + the Beetles

RC & the Gritz

Seres

Best Male Vocalist

Winner: Richard Hennessy

Daniel Hart

Tyler Curtis

IMAJ

Joshua Fleming

Best Metal Act

Winner: Mothership

Warbeast

Morgue Meat

Tyrannosorceress

Tricounty Terror

Best Music Video

Winner: Sam Lao, “Grenade"

Bobby Sessions, “Grateful"

Dark Rooms, “Polaroid"

Nite, “Dreamer"

Sudie, “FAQ"

Best New Act

Winner: M3CCA

Starfruit

SRSQ

Garrett Owen

Silas Nello

Best Pianist/Keyboardist

Winner: Kwinton Gray

Paul Slavens

Poppy Xander

Matt Westmoreland

Chad Stockslager

Best Pop Act

Winner: Sudie

Def Rain

Midnight Opera

Nite

Starfruit

Best Producer

Winner: Sikwitit

Beau Bedford

Alex Bhore

Carlos Savetman

TX Connect

Best Punk Act

Winner: Sealion

Thyroids

Teenage Sexx

Loafers

From Parts Unknown

Judges: Callie Dee, Art Peña, Jessica Martinez, McKenzie Smith, Wanz Dover

Best Radio Show/Podcast

Winner: The Paul Slavens Show, KKXT 91.7

The Local Ticket, KCTK 96.7

Don’t Take It Personal

Mansion of Madness, KNON 89.3

Sonic Assembly, KUZU

Best Rap Hip/Hop Act

Winner: Bobby Sessions

88 Killa

Sam Lao

T.Y.E.

Blue, the Misfit

Best Record Label

Winner: Hand Drawn Records

Dreamy Life Records

Field Day Records

High Standardz

Idol

Best Record Store

Winner: Josey Records

Spinster Records

Good Records

Mad World Records

Retroplex Records

Best Rock Act

Winner: Dead Mockingbirds

Daniel Markham

Dome Dwellers

Silas Nello

Supersonic Lips

Best Song

Winner: Bobby Sessions, “Dollars & Sense"

Dark Rooms, “I Get Overwhelmed"

Henry the Archer, “WiFi Pets"

Garrett Owen, “Sad Eyed Son"

Pearl Earl, “Meet Your Maker"

Best Songwriter

Winner: Daniel Hart

Jordan Richardson

Teddy Georgia Waggy

Garrett Owen

Salim Nourallah

Best Talent Buyer

Winner: Margin Walker

Jeffrey Brown

Moody Fuqua

13th Floor Music

Jeffrey Liles

Best Venue (Under 500 Capacity)

Winner: Club Dada

Three Links

The Kessler

RBC

Texas Theatre

Best Venue (Over 500 Capacity)

Winner: Bomb Factory

Granada Theater

Trees

The Majestic

Gas Monkey Live

