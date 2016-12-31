The Best New Music in Dallas, December 2016: The Outfit, TX, Herrick & Hooley, Seryn & More

Not only did Herrick & Hooley release the track "Sunflower" this month, they also made a move to New York City. David Spector

Six Shooter is a recurring feature where we highlight six new releases by North Texas-based musicians.

Dallas hip-hop reigned supreme in the month of December. End-of-the-year releases represented all corners of the city's fragmented scene, including Southern hip-hop, trap, alternative, fusion and everything in between. Some well-known, established North Texas entities made the list as well, plus one got a mention for the very last time. Seryn, you'll be missed.

The Outfit, TX - Breakfast at Rudy’s EP

One week after Fact Magazine ranked the trio’s Green Lights: Everythang Goin’ No. 16 on their 50 Best Albums of 2016 list, the Triple D ambassadors released their latest project, Breakfast at Rudy’s. Their second EP of 2016 continues their collaborative efforts with producers Stunt-N-Dozier; together, they’ve found a sweet spot for The Outfit, TX’s signature Southern roots and continue to push the group to the forefront of Dallas’ hip-hop scene.

Herrick & Hooley - “Sunflower”

This month Herrick & Hooley made the move to New York City to further their burgeoning music career. The hip-hop jazz fusion trio quickly received local acclaim for their first two albums and continue the streak of successful collaborations with the tracks “Sunflower” and “Make It Happen.”

Seryn - "Mausoleum"

“Mausoleum” is a bittersweet end to the storied journey this Denton-founded band embarked on six years ago. After a critically acclaimed debut album, This Is Where We Are, movie placements and a move to Nashville, the band announced that it would be calling it quits, news that follows numerous recent lineup changes. Their annual end-of-year show at Kessler, which took place Thursday, Dec. 29, was the band’s final performance.

Post Malone - Stoney

Post Malone finally made amends with his fans by releasing the much-anticipated, oft-delayed debut album Stoney. The album debuted on the Billboard charts at No. 6 with 58,000 units sold and features Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Quavo of Migos, Kehlani and 2 Chainz. The downtempo, ethereal track “White Iverson,” which made him famous, is an obvious stand-out, but “Congratulations” is the real highlight of the album.

Coach Tev - “Midnight Cruiser”

Coach Tev has been dropping quality loosies throughout 2016 but with “Midnight Cruiser” he’s hit his stride. This smooth, entrancing track presents the perfect backdrop for Tev’s commanding flow teamed with that of Channel X collaborator Blake Cris.

T.Y.E. - “Dimes”

T.Y.E. continues his run as one of Dallas’ most exciting new talents with “Dimes.” The NSFW video plays into the standard tropes of mainstream hip-hop, boasting plenty of ass-shaking women, but like most of his music, “Dimes” features a lyrical progression that is more captivating than the distracting visuals.

Extra Ammo:

Old 97’s - “Good With God”

AGK x Skaduf Francais - "BXNDO"

KoolQuise x Lord Byron x Mel of The Outfit, TX - “Gold Ropes”

Robbie B x Pyrex Pirates - “Nightmares When I’m Awake”

Cranston - “Purple Rain”

Trap Boy Freddy - Freddy Krueger 2