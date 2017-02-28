The Best New Music in Dallas, February 2017: Pat Ron, FXXXXY, Siamese and More
|
The members of Dallas band Siamese, who are always up for a good costume and a game of pool.
Rambo
Six Shooter is a recurring feature where we highlight six new releases by North Texas-based musicians.
Pat Ron - “Psilocybin”
Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound naturally found in certain species of mushrooms. From the opening strings of Pat Ron’s newest track off his upcoming album, This Time Last Year, it’s clear he wants to replicate the compound’s effects and lull you into a trance. For the next four minutes Pat Ron effortlessly flows over the wondrous track with the same wordplay and confident cadence we’ve grown to know the past two years since he’s blown up in the local scene.
FXXXXY - “Lip Service 6”
Dallas rapper/singer FXXXXY (pronounced Foxy) may be on the cusp of earning national acclaim. “Lip Service 6” is the lead single on Flawed Up Shawty, his new EP set for release tomorrow, and if the attention his previous tracks have earned from blogs like Pigeons & Planes are any indicator, FXXXXY’s music might be breaking doors down soon. FXXXXY’s low-key post-R&B tracks easily resonate with fans of Drake, PartyNextDoor and Bryson Tiller, so it’s no surprise they’ve caught on and it will be interesting to see where FXXXXY goes from here. According to his Twitter feed, music from the track will premiere on Beats 1 soon.
Rob Viktum - Shoot The Messenger
As we wrote earlier this month, Rob Viktum’s production record Shoot The Messenger is 15 tracks of authentic hip-hop featuring high profile verses from rappers like Ras Kass, Brother Ali, Lil Fame of M.O.P., Conway and more. A record of this caliber could only be born from 15 years of beat making, sampling and networking, and for Viktum, “This record is the first time that everything has come together and felt perfect. My whole career I’ve been making music but I’ve never really made a record that was 100 percent and totally me.”
Siamese - “Chromatose”
“Chromatose” is one of two new tracks the self-described "space-wasting fuzz-guzzlers" Siamese released this month, leading up to the release of their debut album The Mesmerist on March 3. The two tracks are beautifully haunting, dark and sleek. The instrumentation is sharp enough to keep you captivated but the lush vocals are just as likely to inspire daydreaming.
Mel of The Outfit, TX - “Phone Line”
All by his lonesome, Mel of The Outfit, TX carries “Phone Line” with the charisma we’ve come to expect from the ambassadors of Dallas hip-hop. The melody-rich track has an earworm quality and infectious beat that’s a callback to the polyphonic ringtones of the “'99 and da 2000” as Mel says.
Whiskey Folk Ramblers - “Going Back To Clarksdale Ft. Jenna Clark”
This beautiful collaborative track from the Whiskey Folk Ramblers and Jenna Clark is a real treat. Tyler Rougeux’s hushed acoustic strumming and Christopher Carmichael’s steadfast drums do just enough to propel the song along and Rougeux’s and Clark's vocals perfectly complement each other.
Extra Ammo:
tnght/tmrw - “everything”
Bobby Sessions - Grateful
Dorrough Music - “Heavy Ft. Boosie”
Ariel Hartley & Teddy Georgia Waggy - “Time Is A Circle”
Pageantry - “Easier”
Pyrex Pirates - “Middle of the Night”
BennyBandit - “Kodiene Soldier”
