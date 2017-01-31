The Best New Music in Dallas, January 2017: Cardo Got Wings, Medasin, Bobby Sessions & More

Dezi 5 dropped a new single, "Expose You," just before his farewell show. He moves to New York this month. Mike Brooks

Six Shooter is a recurring feature where we highlight six new releases by North Texas-based musicians.

Che — Che Got Wings



If you’re a fan of PartyNextDoor, Bryson Tiller, Travis Scott or Post Malone, this five-track EP from enigmatic singer Che and Dallas-based producer Cardo Got Wings is for you. Che’s timid falsetto floats beautifully atop Cardo’s trance-inducing tracks and has already garnered plenty of attention on Soundcloud.

has nearly 500,000 plays in less than a month after its debut.

This wasn’t Cardo’s only noteworthy release of the month, either. He produced the track “Deadz” on Migos’ new album Culture featuring 2 Chainz. Since the album’s release, “Deadz” has received the most attention from bloggers and publications outside of the two singles “Bad and Boujee” and “T-Shirt.”

Medasin — “Territory”

Medasin doesn’t receive the local attention he deserves. Without much local fanfare, the teenage electronic producer has risen through the saturated ranks of the EDM world and is one of the most exciting up-and-coming acts in the genre, known for his continual evolution in his sonics. Skrillex has played Medasin's music in his mixes and Deadmau5 hung out with the youngster at Lights All Night. His latest track “Territory” is another hit with his fans.

Bobby Sessions — “First World Problems Ft. Sam Lao and Picnictyme”

On top of being one of Dallas’ best lyricists, Bobby Sessions is also one of the most thoughtful. His new song “First World Problems” is an important reminder of the little luxuries we take for granted every day. Sam Lao and Picnictyme join Sessions on the smooth, R&B-inspired track. “First World Problems” is the lead single from Sessions' new album

set to release Friday. Tickets for the album release show on Saturday at RBC can be purchased

.

Dezi 5 — “Expose You”

Beware, Dallas’ Best Live Act is coming for you. Dezi 5’s latest single “Expose You” builds on the tremendous buzz the soul/pop artist has generated in the last year, and it’s plain to hear he’s ready to continue that run and capitalize on it in 2017. Dezi’s been teasing snippets of the music video for the song on his Instagram so be sure to follow him for updates.

Nicotine’s Famous Honey — An Open Letter

Last month in this space we featured some new music from Herrick & Hooley since their move to New York, and this month they're back again. Two-thirds of the trio teamed up with NYC singer Nicotine for

and more soulful jazz-inspired music that we can’t overlook.

Old 97’s – “All Who Wander”

The Old 97’s kicked off 2017 with two big announcements. Last week they released “All Who Wander,” a single from their upcoming album

set for a Feb. 24 release (including on four different colors of vinyl). Also announced in January was news that the band’s Country Fair will return to Main Street Garden April 8, with Lucinda Williams and Mavis Staples joining the lineup.

Extra Ammo:

Hevy Ben$ - “Hollywood Hills”

<a href="http://pleasurecrisis.bandcamp.com/album/deadline-demo">Deadline (Demo) by Pleasure Crisis</a>

Lord Byron - "Post To Be"

Devy Stonez – “Slow It Down”

Dark Rooms – “Polaroid”