The Best New Music in Dallas, September 2016: Post Malone, Norah Jones & More

EXPAND Post Malone's collaboration with Justin Bieber was one of the local music highlights of September. Mikel Galicia

Six Shooter is a recurring feature where we highlight six new releases by North Texas-based musicians

Post Malone - “Deja Vu”

Not long after wrapping up a nationwide tour together, Post Malone and Justin Bieber team up once again for their music collaboration “Deja Vu.” The melodic track featuring similar production to Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” is the first single from Malone’s forthcoming debut album Stoney. The single should hold fans over until the album is eventually released, which was originally due Aug. 26. Along with Bieber, the album will feature Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Quavo of Migos and more.

Norah Jones - “Flipside”

In “Flipside,” Norah Jones gets back to her earliest inspirations of piano and jazz on the politically charged song. It’s the second single from her upcoming album Day Breaks due Oct. 7, featuring six original songs and covers of works by Neil Young, Horace Silver and Duke Ellington.

Buffalo Black - “American Colors ft. Freddy Sans”

Buffalo Black has never shied away from using his music as a medium for addressing troubling issues in politics and social climates. On “American Colors” Black looks to take back the language and symbols keyed to patriotism by disavowing the institutionalized racism and injustice that contaminate the threads of American virtue, as he told radio journalist Lyndsay Knecht.

True Widow - Avvolgere

&amp;lt;a href="http://truewidow.bandcamp.com/album/avvolgere"&amp;gt;AVVOLGERE by True Widow&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

As True Widow describes it, Avvolgere rocks and rolls with serene, rounded climaxes and steep, jangling choruses that engulf the listener with waves of downbeat, saccharine melodies and mesmerizing distortion. We have to agree. True Widow are masters of their own take on doom metal on their latest release.

Jesse Etc. - Lavender EP

Gone are the days of The AB Theory, Jesse Smith’s former project. Now Smith is back under the Jesse Etc. moniker and his debut EP is a collection of shimmering electronic-pop tracks. At times, during the five-track EP it’s easy to hear some Ben Gibbard in Smith’s voice. Fans of The AB Theory will be happy to hear a retuned version of “Fatal Flaw Attractions.”

Dorrough and RiFF RAFF - “Driving Reckless”

On “Driving Reckless,” RiFF RAFF teams up with three of Dallas’ best talents in rapper Dorrough, producer Cardo Got Wings and music video director Jeff Adair. As expected from the two southern rappers the song features plenty of boasts about cars, diamonds and women. It’s a fun track with an accompanying fun video.

Extra Ammo:

Conner Youngblood - “Sulphur Springs”

Monoculture - “Absurd”

Curtis Mayz - Real Life Raps 1.0

Rikki Blu - "Circles"

tnght/tmrw - “4AM”

G.U.N. - "Servin ft. Go Yayo"