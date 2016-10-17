The Dallas Observer Music Awards Ceremony Returns to The Bomb Factory Dec. 6

The Bomb Factory hosted the 27th annual DOMA ceremony in 2015. Mike Brooks

Dallas Observer Music Awards season is in full swing, and piece by piece the details of this year's awards have been falling into place. First came news of the showcase, which takes place in Deep Ellum the first weekend of December, as it has the past two years. Then came the ballot. And now comes the third major piece of the puzzle: the awards ceremony.

Just as it did in 2015, the ceremony will take place this year at The Bomb Factory, which reopened its doors to much fanfare in March 2015 after not having hosted live music in 20 years. It went on to win the Best New Venue award at last year's DOMAs, and is in the running this year for the Best Venue (Capacity Over 500) honors.

The ceremony, which is free to the public, will take place a fews days after the showcase, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Last year marked the 27th year of the DOMAs, so to celebrate the occasion the theme of the ceremony revolved around the 27 Club — i.e. musicians who had died at the age of 27, like Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain. This year's theme won't be anything so morbid (hey, it was a good time anyway), but it may be a little more topical: underground parties.

In a year where party busts have wrecked havoc on the underground music and arts scenes, we want to showcase what DIY in Dallas is made of — and put it on the big stage at The Bomb Factory. Just what shape and form that will take, however, is news for another day. So just let that idea marinate for now.

There's plenty more to be revealed before the DOMA showcase rolls around on Saturday, Dec. 3 — things like the showcase lineup of bands, the showcase schedule and the ceremony schedule of bands. In the meantime, tickets went on sale for the showcase last Friday and can be purchased now at the official 2016 Dallas Observer Music Awards website.

And, of course, don't forget to vote for this year's nominees by visiting 2016musicawardspoll.dallasobserver.com.