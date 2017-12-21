Watch Erykah Badu Mash Up 'On & On' with Fela Kuti on the Tonight Show

Dallas' Erykah Badu went on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon yesterday to promote a new box set of Fela Kuti's music that she curated.

Knitting Factory Records has released this and three other vinyl box sets of the late afrobeat pioneer curated by famous musicians such as Brian Eno, Ginger Baker and the Roots drummer ?uestlove.

Fittingly, ?uestlove, also the resident drummer of the Tonight Show as a member of the Roots, backed Badu up on her mashup of her '97 hit "On & On" (from the album Baduizm) with Kuti's "Sorrow Tears and Blood" (from Kuti's '77 album of the same name).