The Stomp Cast Visited Ascension Coffee and Made a Ruckus With Their Table Setting

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 1:45 p.m.
By Caroline North
Ascension Coffee on Oak Lawn is a bustling place. Pay a visit any afternoon and you'll find most of the tables full with people deeply engaged in conversation, whether it's business types sizing each other up for a deal, or friends catching up over cappuccinos and croissants. The customers are so engaged, in fact, that when a few members of the Stomp cast stopped by for a flash mob performance, not one person batted an eye.

Stomp, a wordless show in which everyday objects are turned into percussive instruments, first got its start in England in the '90s. It opened in the U.S. four years later, where it has run continuously at the Orpheum Theater in New York City ever since. The cast has played some pretty big gigs, like Bill Clinton's Millenium Celebration and the 2012 Olympics in London.

Now the Stomp tour has come to the Music Hall at Fair Park (909 1st Ave.), and Globetrek Productions invited four of Stomp's cast members, Andrew Brought, Artis Olds, Krystal Renee and Ivan Salazar, to visit Ascension while they're in town and do their thing for the latest video in Globetrek's busking series. Watch the video to see what happens when salt shakers, water glasses and demitasse spoons are turned into instruments at one of Dallas' most popular coffee shops.

And if you haven't had the chance to see the full production of Stomp in its two-decade-plus run, you still have time to make it happen. The show continues through Sunday, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. each day and matinees at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 to $90 at ticketmaster.com.

Caroline North
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

