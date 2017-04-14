Music News: Willie Nelson Returns to Dallas, A New Venue Debuts and the Damned Celebrate 40 Years

Willie Nelson is coming back to Dallas, and bringing his son Lukas (right) with him. Mike Brooks

Dallasites love Willie Nelson and the Texas legend loves us right back. As proof, he's included Dallas as one of the initial six stops of his just-announced Outlaw Music Festival. In other concert news, an influential goth act celebrates 40 years together at the House of Blues, two guitar gunslingers meet up in Deep Ellum, the Irving Music Factory adds a date with an indie favorite, and two buzz worthy Americana acts stop through Dallas for club shows.

