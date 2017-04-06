Music News: A Whole Bunch of Bomb Factory Shows, an Oldies Music Fest and Smokey Robinson
|
Fleet Foxes play Bomb Factory August 18.
courtesy the artist
The Bomb Factory had a busy week of show announcements. In addition to upcoming appearances slated for two giants in the contemporary indie-rock scene, there are dates set for a classic rock titan and an illuminating act with deep Texas ties. In other news, the aTrolla Festival has released its set times and food truck listings, a venerable rock star brings his recently reconvened project back to a local stage and a Motown legend brings his hit catalog to Grand Prairie.
- Singer-songwriter, raconteur and social gadfly Josh Tillman, aka Father John Misty, will make a stop at the Bomb Factory on Sept. 30. Tillman has been enjoying positive reviews of his third album, Pure Comedy, and making the TV rounds. If you caught SNL a few weeks back, you saw him and his band perform a few tracks off the new album. Tickets ($39.50) go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at thebombfactory.com.
- Appropriately, the Bomb Factory will also host an appearance by Seattle-based folk-rock outfit, Fleet Foxes, on Aug. 18 (Josh Tillman used to be their drummer). The quintet, known for their pastoral harmonies and expansive musical palette, will be back out on the road touring behind their third full-length album, Crack-Up, due out in June on Nonesuch Records. Tickets should go quickly since they're coming off a nearly six-year hiatus so frontman Robin Pecknold could attend graduate school and members could play with various other projects. Tickets ($7 to $56) go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, at thebombfactory.com.
- As a songwriter and lyricist, former Heart singer Ann Wilson has written a boatload of hit singles. "Crazy on You," "Barracuda" and "Magic Man" are just three such songs that remain staples of classic rock radio. Recently, she's been stepping out minus her sister Nancy and touring as the leader of the Ann Wilson Thing. Described as both a "new experience for existing Heart fans, as well as for new fans who love blues with a rock edge," Wilson's new band also has her playing more intimate venues than usual. Her May 31 appearance takes place at the Bomb Factory. Tickets ($39.50 to $89.50) are on sale now at thebombfactory.com.
- The Bomb Factory completed its quartet of show announcements this week with Texas' own Ghostland Observatory. The veteran psych/electronic/funk duo consisting of Thomas Ross Turner and Aaron Behrens are known for their mischievous live shows, where they always mix plenty of surprises in with their funky tunes. Prepare for almost anything at this Oct. 28 show. Tickets ($40 to $50) go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, at thebombfactory.com.
- Set times and food vendors have been announced for aTrolla Music Festival, set to take place May 6 on the Reunion Tower lawn. Lite-rock, adult contemporary, blues and soul artists including headliners KC and the Sunshine Band, Peter Cetera, Dionne Warwick, War, Grand Funk Railroad and Delbert McClinton, will rotate through the festival's two stages beginning at 1 p.m. Some of Dallas' best food trucks will also roll up to feed concertgoers. A variety of ticketing options, starting at $89, are available at atrollafest.com. Also visit the site to see set times and food listings.
- The Replacements' bassist Tommy Stinson has been busy over the past year resurrecting his other long-lost band, Bash & Pop. Formed in the early '90s, following the final dissolution of the Replacements, Bash & Pop traffics in similar territory: catchy and uptempo three-chord rock, powered by casual lyrics and barroom swagger. Although the band has only released one proper album, Friday Night Is Killing Me, a new batch of tunes is forthcoming and they are continuing to tour. Catch them at Club Dada on May 26. Tickets ($15 to $18) are on sale now at dadadallas.com.
- The artist once referred to by none other than Bob Dylan as America's "greatest living poet" will grace the stage of the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on Sept. 29. Since the early '60's, Smokey Robinson has been a hit machine. "Shop Around," "The Tracks of My Tears" and "I Second That Emotion" are just three of the Hall of Famer's classic recordings. He tours less frequently than he used to, so this is a great opportunity to see a living legend up close and in person. Tickets ($39.75 to $119.75) go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 7, at axs.com.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
- 7 Tha Great
- Blaze of Glory
-
Thursday
TicketsSat., Apr. 8, 6:30pm
-
"Ladypalooza"
powered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!