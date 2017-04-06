Music News: A Whole Bunch of Bomb Factory Shows, an Oldies Music Fest and Smokey Robinson

Fleet Foxes play Bomb Factory August 18. courtesy the artist

The Bomb Factory had a busy week of show announcements. In addition to upcoming appearances slated for two giants in the contemporary indie-rock scene, there are dates set for a classic rock titan and an illuminating act with deep Texas ties. In other news, the aTrolla Festival has released its set times and food truck listings, a venerable rock star brings his recently reconvened project back to a local stage and a Motown legend brings his hit catalog to Grand Prairie.