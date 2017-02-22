Three Local Acts Hop On St. Patrick’s Day Concert Lineup

The best Strokes albums were released in the same years as Jimmy Eat World’s peak popularity, so cover band Different Strokes will be a perfect fit for the bill. Karlo X Ramos

Every year we find fun national acts to keep the party going after the Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day parade ends. This year we’ve given Jimmy Eat World, Rooney and Fort Worth natives the Unlikely Candidates the job, but we haven’t forgotten about our local talent in putting together the bill.

On March 11, three local acts will set the tone for the Dallas Observer St. Patrick’s Day Concert, and now we’re ready to share them with you.

The Strokes cover band Different Strokes will take the stage just before Unlikely Candidates. Over the last year, they’ve been packing out Twilite Lounge and Club Dada with loyal fans of the garage rock band who are eager to sing along to their favorite tunes.

The Strokes are still active, but their first three albums, Is This It, Room on Fire and First Impressions of Earth, are the most beloved. Those were all released in the early to mid- 2000s, which overlaps with Jimmy Eat World’s years of peak popularity, so Different Strokes will be a perfect fit.

Sealion will provide a nice counterweight when they start the show at noon, by showcasing Dallas’ own answer to what rock music is today. Their high energy surf punk has made them one of the most popular bands in town; they’ve claimed the title Best Punk Act two years in a row at the Dallas Observer Music Awards.

Below, check out the track "Heavy Fizz" from their most recent album of the same name to get a taste of what you can expect if somehow you’ve missed them.

In between sets, DJ The John Stewart will keep the crowd moving with tracks by other popular artists of the 2000s. Stewart’s expertise is retrospectives just like this. For his All/Everything parties at RBC he picks one superstar artist like Beyoncé, Notorious B.I.G. or Tupac, and plays the best of their entire discography.

These events have become so raucous and successful that he’s now throwing them in New York City. That’s just one more assurance that your St. Patrick’s Day experience is in capable hands, so you can hold two glasses of green beer in yours.

The full lineup is as follows:

Jimmy Eat World

Rooney

The Unlikely Candidates

Different Strokes

Sealion

The John Stewart



Tickets, $15, are on sale now for Dallas Observer St. Patrick’s Day Concert, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Energy Square Parking Lot, 4849 Greenville Ave. Visit ticketfly.com to purchase. For more info, visit DallasStPats.com or see the event on Facebook.