Music News: Shania Twain's Back In Town, Club Dada Goes Americana and More

Shania Twain is back and hopefully better than ever. courtesy the artist

Shania Twain is back! Katy Perry gets a Dallas opening act. Plus, The Bomb Factory brings some exciting news with new announcements from the worlds of hip-hop and emo. Three legendary singers and vital activists team up for a benefit concert at the Majestic Theatre. And the local clubs keep adding wattage to their fall calendars in this week's concert announcements.

