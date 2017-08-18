Music News: Shania Twain's Back In Town, Club Dada Goes Americana and More
|
Shania Twain is back and hopefully better than ever.
courtesy the artist
Shania Twain is back! Katy Perry gets a Dallas opening act. Plus, The Bomb Factory brings some exciting news with new announcements from the worlds of hip-hop and emo. Three legendary singers and vital activists team up for a benefit concert at the Majestic Theatre. And the local clubs keep adding wattage to their fall calendars in this week's concert announcements.
- It's been a while since fans of Shania Twain have had the chance to see her perform new material, but the wait has come to an end. Twain has booked an appearance at American Airlines Center for next summer on June 6. Tickets for this show, part of her Now tour, go on sale Friday, Aug. 25, at ticketmaster.com.
- Katy Perry's Jan. 14 show at American Airlines Center now has an opener. Canadian tunesmith Carly Rae Jepsen will be along for the ride, performing tracks from her recently released third album, and likely also "Call Me Maybe." Tickets, $50 and up, are still available at ticketmaster.com.
- Kid Cudi will be performing on Oct. 22 at The Bomb Factory. The rapper has been out of the limelight for much of the year after receiving treatment for depression and anxiety. He says he'll be amped and ready for this tour, named for his 2016 album, Passion, Pain, and Demon Slayin'. Tickets, $59.50 to $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at thebombfactory.com.
- The emo-alternative veterans of Brand New will be back on the road this fall. They've hinted at disbanding several times over the past couple of years, but they've announced tour dates and an accompanying new album. They'll be at The Bomb Factory on Oct. 29 with several unannounced opening acts. Tickets, $42.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at thebombfacotry.com.
- Three historically relevant and prescient singer-songwriters/activists will join forces for a benefit concert on Oct. 15. Joan Baez, Steve Earle and Patty Griffin will perform as part of Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees. Tickets for the show at Majestic Theatre are $45 to $100 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 18, at axs.com.
- This fall, shock collective Insane Clown Posse will hit the road to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its controversial album The Great Milenko. The 29-date trek rolls into Gas Monkey Live on Oct. 12. Tickets are $22 to $45 and are on sale at ticketfly.com.
- Gwar, another wild act, makes its way to Gas Monkey Live on Nov. 29. The band is hitting the road this fall to support its forthcoming album, The Blood of Gods. Joining it in Dallas will be Ghoul, He Is Legend and U.S. Bastards. Tickets, $20 to $35, go on sale Friday, Aug. 18, at ticketfly.com.
- The members of The Rural Alberta Advantage are road warriors, and they've racked up many accolades along the way, including two Juno Awards and a nomination for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize. On they'll appear at Club Dada on Nov. 12 as part of a tour supporting their latest album, Mending With Gold. Tickets, $14 to $16, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at ticketfly.com.
- Club Dada also hosts a top-notch show Dec. 3. Two of the most notable voices on the Americana scene — Charleston, South Carolina, quintet Susto and singer-songwriter Esme Patterson — will come together for a double bill. Tickets, $10 to $12, are on sale at ticketfly.com.
- Austin's Sound on Sound Festival is bringing some spillover to our area. One particularly strong example is poet and hip-hop artist Noname, who will bring her A-game to Trees on Nov. 10. Arima Ederra is the opening act. Tickets are $22 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at ticketfly.com.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
NEEDTOBREATHE: All The Feels Tour
TicketsSun., Sep. 17, 7:00pm
-
Jon Bellion
TicketsTue., Sep. 19, 7:00pm
-
Steve Winwood
TicketsTue., Sep. 19, 8:00pm
-
"Â¡Representa!"
TicketsSun., Sep. 3, 4:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!