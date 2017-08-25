Music News: The Roots, Ringo Starr, Jesus and Mary Chain, and More
|
Jesus and Mary Chain play Bomb Factory on Nov. 5.
courtesy the artist
After a couple of nearby appearances, a crew of classic rockers returns to the area. The Roots break a long Dallas dry spell with an intriguing collaboration at Irving Music Factory. The fall touring schedule is continuing to shape up nicely for local music fans.
- On Oct. 17, Irving Music Factory presents a Night of Symphonic Hip-Hop featuring The Roots with the Dallas Pops. This event will be the third incarnation of the series, which pairs popular artists with orchestras. The first two featured Common and Nelly. Tickets are $39.50 to $79.50 and on sale at ticketmaster.com.
- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are fresh off an appearance at WinStar earlier this month. On Oct. 24, they'll return to the area for a show at Irving Music Factory. The erstwhile members of Fleetwood Mac have been touring behind a new, self-titled release. Tickets are $39.50 to $125 and on sale at ticketmaster.com.
- On Nov. 3, Ringo Starr will bring his All-Starr Band to the Irving Music Factory for a night of revelry and nostalgia. Starr's show, backed by a who's-who of '60s and '70s songwriters, even includes some Beatles hits. Tickets for both the Irving Music Factory date and a show the following night at WinStar are $75 to $200 and on sale at ticketmaster.com.
- The Jesus and Mary Chain visit Dallas Nov. 5 for a show at The Bomb Factory. Scottish brothers and legendary alternative rockers Jim and William Reid first re-formed to play the Coachella festival in 2007. Earlier this year, they released their first album of new material in nearly 20 years, Damage and Joy. Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at thebombfactory.com.
- Alt-rock group The Used has announced a fall 2017 trek across America with Glassjaw. The Used has been on the road for much of the last two years, even playing some of its classic albums in their entirety. Tickets for the Nov. 19 show at House of Blues are $37 and on sale at livenation.com.
- Hip-hop star Tyler, The Creator is hitting the road this fall in support of his latest album, Flower Boy. On Nov. 22, he'll end the tour with an appearance at South Side Music Hall. Tickets are $30 and on sale at ticketmaster.com.
- UK trip-hop legend and Massive Attack collaborator Tricky arrives in Dallas for a show at the Curtain Club on Oct. 21. He'll be touring behind his 13th studio album, ununiform, due to arrive next month. Tickets are $23 and on sale Aug. 25 at ticketfly.com.
- The garage rockers of White Reaper put on one of the most thunderous live shows around. They'll swing by Club Dada on Oct. 16 to play songs from their new album, the stylishly titled The World's Best American Band. Tickets are $15 and on sale Aug. 25 at ticketfly.com.
