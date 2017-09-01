menu

Music News: BNQT, Tennis, Whitney and More

Starfest Announces Festival Delay to November


Friday, September 1, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Jeff Strowe
BNQT, based in Denton, comprises members of Midlake, Band of Horses, Franz Ferdinand, Grandaddy and Travis.EXPAND
Rob Gungor
It was a light week in terms of new concert announcements for the Dallas area, but a couple of ace indie bands found their way to the calendar for club shows. A newish venue in The Colony broke out a lengthy lineup of shows, and a revered alt-rock group is taking some classic albums on the road. Also, if you're out and about seeing live music or purchasing tickets over the next couple of weeks, look for opportunities to help with Harvey relief. Many venues, bands and artists are stepping up to do their part and making it easy for fans to participate.

  • LA rock group Say Anything has announced a huge North American tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of its album In Defense of the Genre. The 36-date trek will feature back-to-back performances of In Defense, Is a Real Boy and its self-titled album in full. The Dallas performances will fall early next year — Jan. 30-31 at Trees. Tickets are $23 go on sale Friday, Sept. 1, at ticketfly.com.

  • Husband and wife duo Tennis returns to the area for a Feb. 1 show at Trees. The couple have been road warriors since releasing their latest album, Yours Conditionally, headlining a nationwide tour and opening for Spoon, the Shins and Father John Misty. Tickets are $18 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 1, at ticketfly.com.

  • Long Island rapper Hoodie Allen is about to embark on a 33-date North American tour in support of his upcoming album, The Hype. He'll bring the show to House of Blues on Nov. 3. Luke Christopher will open. Tickets are $30 to $35 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 1, at ticketmaster.com.

  • Acclaimed indie rock group Whitney made one of the finest albums of 2016 and was a highlight of last spring's Fortress Festival in Fort Worth. On Oct. 6, it will make a stop at House of Blues while riding out the space between the two weekends of Austin City Limits Festival. Tickets are general admission, standing only, and they're on sale for $17 at ticketmaster.com.

  • Indie rock supergroup BNQT will play its only local date Oct. 23 at the Granada Theater. BNQT — which features members of Denton legends Midlake, Fran Healy of Travis, Jason Lytle of Grandaddy, and John Grant — has expertly blended the varying voices and styles to make striking and memorable sounds. For this Dallas show, Shakey Graves will be sitting in. Tickets are $35 and are on sale at granadatheater.com.

  • Lava Cantina in The Colony is one of the newer venues to open in DFW. It's a massive complex that serves Creole food with a Mexican twists and boasts a large, elaborate stage setup and a regular rotation of live music. Tickets are on sale for a variety of shows, including '80s rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot on Sept. 28, '80s metalheads Bret Michaels on Oct. 4 and Vince Neil on Oct. 11, and DJ Spinderella on Oct. 12. There's also a New Year's Eve show headlined by Better Than Ezra. Tickets for the shows are on sale at lavacantinathecolony.ticketfly.com.
Jeff Strowe
After stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City, Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home and enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters and he has written in the past for No Depression.

