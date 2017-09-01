Music News: BNQT, Tennis, Whitney and More

EXPAND BNQT, based in Denton, comprises members of Midlake, Band of Horses, Franz Ferdinand, Grandaddy and Travis. Rob Gungor

It was a light week in terms of new concert announcements for the Dallas area, but a couple of ace indie bands found their way to the calendar for club shows. A newish venue in The Colony broke out a lengthy lineup of shows, and a revered alt-rock group is taking some classic albums on the road. Also, if you're out and about seeing live music or purchasing tickets over the next couple of weeks, look for opportunities to help with Harvey relief. Many venues, bands and artists are stepping up to do their part and making it easy for fans to participate.