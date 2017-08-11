Music News: Run the Jewels, Marilyn Manson, Macklemore ... and More
|
Marilyn Manson will headline Freakers Ball at Verizon Theatre in October.
Mike Brooks
Some well-known classic rock sidemen will make their way to Dallas this fall for shows at more intimate venues than they typically play. It's also a stellar week for hip-hop show announcements and for fans looking to indulge in some '90s nostalgia. Another Christmas-themed show finds a date on the calendar, too.
- While Bruce Springsteen will play intimate shows at New York's Walter Kerr theater this fall, his longtime guitarist, Steven Van Zandt, will do some touring of his own. Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, Van Zandt's band, will play the Bomb Factory on Oct. 22. See some E-Street star power up close. Tickets are $25 to $499 and go on sale Saturday, Aug. 12, at ticketfly.com.
- On Oct. 14, South Side Music Hall will host Boo! A Night of Music featuring a plethora of national and international artists. Big Wild, Joyride, Kayzo, Louis the Child, Prismo, and Said The Sky are the main attractions. Tickets are $33.50 and available at insomniac.com/bootx.
- Run The Jewels is one of the most influential rap duos of the last several years, and its socially conscious lyrics and deftly executed live performances make it a must-see act. Run the Jewels will appear at South Side Music Hall on Oct. 17 for a show with Danny Brown and Denzel Curry. Tickets are $39 to $98 and available at livenation.com.
- Speaking of powerful live acts, grab your tickets to Vintage Trouble's Nov. 2 show at the Kessler Theater. The dynamic four-piece R&B band has opened stadium shows for The Rolling Stones and The Who and done the late night TV rounds. It's releasing a new album this fall via Blue Notes Records that is produced by label president and industry impresario Don Was. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Aug. 11, at prekindle.com.
- Macklemore's Gemini tour stops at House of Blues on Oct. 17. The rapper recently announced the tour with an, um, interesting online video that involves a bow and arrow and a bet with his fans. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 10, at livenation.com.
- Nashville alternative rock group Judah & the Lion is rolling into House of Blues for an Oct. 28 show. Its Going To Mars tour will criss-cross the U.S. for the duration of fall. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 11, at livenation.com.
- Canadian rock group Our Lady Peace has announced a 23-city tour across America celebrating the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough album, Clumsy. This landmark tour brings the group to Dallas on Nov. 10 for a show at Gas Monkey Live. Tickets start at $30 and are available at ticketfly.com.
- KEGL 97.1 "The Eagle" is one of DFW's iHeartMedia rock music titans. On Oct. 15, it'll take over the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie for the Freakers' Ball. Halestorm, In This Moment, Beartooth and Greta Ven Fleet are the opening acts. Marilyn Manson will headline. Tickets are $39.50 to $69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at axs.com.
- Breakout hip-hop artist and activist Lecrae will take the stage at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on Oct. 14. A Grammy winner and author of Anomaly, which topped the Billboard charts in 2014, Lecrae has been making industry waves with his latest tour. Tickets are $24.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at axs.com.
- Also announced for the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie is a Christmas show featuring Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant. The duo have been holiday favorites for decades, and Jordan Smith will open. Tickets for the Dec. 2 show are $39.40 to $125 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 11, at axs.com.
- R&B singer Charlie Wilson has extended his already busy 2017 touring schedule into 2018. On Jan. 13, he will appear at the Winstar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Wilson, a nine-time Grammy nominee and BET Lifetime Achievement Honoree, released his latest album, In It to Win It, in the winter. Tickets are $65 to $100 at ticketmaster.com.
- Timothy B. Schmit is a classic rock jewel. As a member of the Eagles and Poco, he's responsible for some of the most memorable melodies of the '70s and '80s. He's touring on his own this fall, supporting Leap of Faith, his first album of solo material in more than seven years. Catch him at the Granada Theater on Dec. 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 11, at prekindle.com.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Manchester Orchestra
TicketsSun., Sep. 10, 6:00pm
-
2017 Honda Civic Tour Featuring OneRepublic
TicketsMon., Sep. 11, 7:00pm
-
Hanson - 25th Anniversary - Middle of Everywhere Tour
TicketsTue., Sep. 12, 7:00pm
-
The Molly Ringwalds
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!