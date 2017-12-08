Music News: The Killers Are Playing Toyota Music Factory in January and More

This week's Dallas concert announcements include a pair of unique evenings out in Grand Prairie, a showcase at one of Deep Ellum's newest spaces, and some big names at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, the Granada and House of Blues.
- Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox has become a huge sensation over the past several years. By working out creative interpretations of hits by acts like The White Stripes, Lorde, Radiohead and Maroon 5, the collective has amassed an astounding 740 million YouTube views, was on Good Morning America and NPR, and consistently hits the top of the iTunes charts. It'll perform at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on April 14. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at axs.com.
- Confidential is the new dance tour from the stars of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars: Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. The show, heralded as one of the series' most honest and comprehensive, will surely bring lots of innovations and tricks to the stage of Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on April 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at axs.com.
- Grammy-nominated country singer Brandy Clark is making her way to Dallas for a Feb. 9 show at Deep Ellum Art Co. Part of the new vanguard of country artists who are embracing tradition without succumbing to it, Clark has been picking up accolades since her 2013 breakthrough. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at prekindle.com.
- Toyota Music Pavilion in Irving is hosting an intimate show with rock titans The Killers. The Las Vegas quartet is playing a few smaller U.S. shows in preparation for an overseas stadium and arena our. Tickets for the Jan. 27 show are on sale at livenation.com.
- Pop crooner Barry Manilow is returning to Dallas for a Feb. 1 show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. The veteran performer is never shy about bringing out the hits and plays a pretty long set for someone who's been at it as long as he has been. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at livenation.com.
- Colombian superstar Juanes will be on the road for much of 2018. This time around, he'll be paired up with rising star Mon Laferte. Mexican artist Caloncho will serve as the opening act. The tour includes multiple dates in Texas, including a May 3 appearance at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at livenation.com.
- Venerable classic rock group Foreigner continues to book lengthy summer tours. On July 21, it'll stop at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Get ready for warmer weather and a healthy dose of "Cold As Ice." Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at livenation.com.
- UK wunderkind Jake Bugg made waves a couple of years ago with "Lightning Bolt," a breezy blues number featured in several high-profile commercials. Bugg has put out a couple of solid albums of frenetic, bluesy material influenced by early Bob Dylan. Catch him April 6 at the Kessler Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at prekindle.com.
- 10,000 Maniacs will perform two shows Feb. 17 at the Kessler Theater. The critically acclaimed pop-rock band has released many hits over the past three decades alongside contemporaries R.E.M. and Elvis Costello. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at prekindle.com.
- Royal Blood, the noisy two-piece rock outfit from Brighton, England, is visiting the Granada Theater for a June 6 show. With propulsive riffs reminiscent of Queens of the Stone Age and Death From Above 1979, the cacophony of sound emanating from the stage may leave your ears ringing for days afterward. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at prekindle.com.
- Ty Dolla $ign is touring behind his sophomore album, Beach House 3, next year. He'll appear in 35 cities, including Dallas, where he'll perform at House of Blues on March 31. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at ticketmaster.com.
