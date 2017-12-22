Music News: K. Michelle, Talib Kweli, Big Gigantic and More

As 2017 continues to wind down, concert announcements for 2018 continue to roll in. It's shaping up to be a banner year for live concerts. Here are the biggest shows announced this week.



This month, R&B songstress K. Michelle released her fourth studio album, Kimberly, The People I Used To Know. To celebrate, she's launching a giant 2018 tour of North America. The Billboard chart-topper will appear at House of Blues for a March 1 show. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 22, at livenation.com.

