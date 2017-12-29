Music News: Rod Stewart Plans Casino Show, Shakira Reschedules and More

Thanks to the holidays, it's a shorter list than usual of upcoming area concert announcements. However, there are a couple of big-ticket shows heading to nearby casinos, there's a choice hip-hop show at Trees, and Shakira announced a new date for her postponed show at the American Airlines Center. Also, be sure to check out the bevy of New Year's Eve shows taking place this weekend around DFW.



On the advice of her doctors, Shakira postponed her upcoming North American tour to rest her vocal chords. The new date for her American Airlines Center show will be Aug. 21 . Tickets, $50 and up, are on sale at ticketmater.com, and tickets for the original date will be honored.

