So nice you get her twice.
Music News: Taylor Swift Books a Second Show, Beach Boys Book a Weird One and More

Jeff Strowe | January 5, 2018 | 4:00am
Coachella and Governor's Ball announced their summer lineups this week, and so, too, have several local venues. Taylor Swift added a second night in Dallas, Erykah Badu set things up for another birthday run and the Bomb Factory added several other exciting concerts.

  • One show in a massive football stadium is simply not enough to contain the public thirst for all things Taylor Swift. The pop goddess and cultural icon has added a second Dallas night to her Revolution stadium tour, with an Oct. 5 date preceding her originally scheduled Oct. 6 concert at AT&T Stadium. Tickets for the new date go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 31, at ticketmaster.com.

  • Erykah Badu's annual birthday jam comes to the Bomb Factory on Feb. 23. Last year's event was star-studded: Leon Bridges, Dave Chappelle and Cedric the Entertainer all stopped by to perform and offer well wishes. This year's event will likely attract more celeb power. Tickets, $33 to $133, go on sale Friday, Jan. 5, at ticketfly.com.

  • The Hatsune Miku Expo world tour is a series of live concert events starring Hatsune Miku, the first-of-her-kind virtual artist, performing onstage through synthesized voice and CG animation. Catch the 16-year-old sensation at the Bomb Factory on July 16. Tickets, $55 to $155, go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 10, at ticketfly.com.

  • Borgore, the enfant terrible of bass culture and the man who cheerily proclaimed that he had "ruined dubstep," brings his often polarizing persona to the Bomb Factory for a Feb. 10 show. He'll be on the road promoting his latest effort, #NewGoreOrder, and will likely leave quite the impression on audiences. Tickets, $22.50 to $50, are on sale now at ticketfly.com.

  • DJ Times declared Steve Aoki the best DJ in America in 2015. His latest tour, Kolony, bounces into the Bomb Factory on March 1 for an appearance with Brooklyn rapper Desiigner. Tickets, $30 and up, are on sale now at ticketfly.com.

  • Bermuda Triangle, a killer trio featuring Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser, is a pretty low-key partnership that allows them to record and tour at their respective paces. This spring, they'll head out for a tour showcasing their rollicking, country-rock tunes. Tickets for the April 6 show at the Kessler Theater go on sale Friday, Jan. 5, at prekindle.com.

  • The Mesquite ISD Education Foundation's Annual Gala features the Beach Boys this year. On Feb. 24, the remaining members of the iconic band will play the Mesquite Arena. Tickets, $40 to $80, go on sale Thursday, Jan. 11, at ticketmaster.com.
 
Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home after stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City. He enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters, and he has written for No Depression.

