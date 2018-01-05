Music News: Taylor Swift Books a Second Show, Beach Boys Book a Weird One and More

Coachella and Governor's Ball announced their summer lineups this week, and so, too, have several local venues. Taylor Swift added a second night in Dallas, Erykah Badu set things up for another birthday run and the Bomb Factory added several other exciting concerts.



One show in a massive football stadium is simply not enough to contain the public thirst for all things Taylor Swift . The pop goddess and cultural icon has added a second Dallas night to her Revolution stadium tour, with an Oct. 5 date preceding her originally scheduled Oct. 6 concert at AT&T Stadium . Tickets for the new date go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 31, at ticketmaster.com.

Erykah Badu 's annual birthday jam comes to the Bomb Factory on Feb. 23 . Last year's event was star-studded: Leon Bridges, Dave Chappelle and Cedric the Entertainer all stopped by to perform and offer well wishes. This year's event will likely attract more celeb power. Tickets, $33 to $133, go on sale Friday, Jan. 5, at ticketfly.com.

The Hatsune Miku Expo world tour is a series of live concert events starring Hatsune Miku , the first-of-her-kind virtual artist, performing onstage through synthesized voice and CG animation. Catch the 16-year-old sensation at the Bomb Factory on July 16 . Tickets, $55 to $155, go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 10, at ticketfly.com.

Borgore , the enfant terrible of bass culture and the man who cheerily proclaimed that he had "ruined dubstep," brings his often polarizing persona to the Bomb Factory for a Feb. 10 show. He'll be on the road promoting his latest effort, #NewGoreOrder , and will likely leave quite the impression on audiences. Tickets, $22.50 to $50, are on sale now at ticketfly.com.

DJ Times declared Steve Aoki the best DJ in America in 2015. His latest tour, Kolony, bounces into the Bomb Factory on March 1 for an appearance with Brooklyn rapper Desiigner. Tickets, $30 and up, are on sale now at ticketfly.com.

Bermuda Triangle , a killer trio featuring Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes , Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser, is a pretty low-key partnership that allows them to record and tour at their respective paces. This spring, they'll head out for a tour showcasing their rollicking, country-rock tunes. Tickets for the April 6 show at the Kessler Theater go on sale Friday, Jan. 5, at prekindle.com.

The Mesquite ISD Education Foundation's Annual Gala features the Beach Boys this year. On Feb. 24, the remaining members of the iconic band will play the Mesquite Arena. Tickets, $40 to $80, go on sale Thursday, Jan. 11, at ticketmaster.com.


