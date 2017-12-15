Music News: G-Eazy, Jeezy and Other Performers Whose Names Don't Rhyme

Concert promoters haven't yet slowed down for the holidays. This week brings a bevy of new announcements with the likes of Kesha, Jack Johnson, Yanni and Jeezy all revealing Dallas performances in 2018. Also, a crew of Celtic rockers comes through, an up-and-coming rapper will appear on a larger stage, and the Kessler Theater continues to deliver.



Pop stars Kesha and Macklemore teamed up earlier this year for the single "Good Old Days." They're now joining forces for a summer tour that will bring them to Starplex Pavilion on June 20. As a bonus, a dollar from each ticket purchase will go toward charities of each artist's choosing. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 15, at livenation.com.

Jack Johnson makes a rare DFW appearance this spring. His nationwide All the Light Above It Too tour kicks off in Texas and will arrive at Toyota Music Factory on April 27 . The event will be a laid-back intro to summer. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 15, at livenation.com.

Oakland-based rapper G-Eazy is appearing at the Toyota Music Factory on Feb. 17. He's been on the road for the last two years, and that continues in 2018. He has planned an ambitious itinerary in support of his recently released album, The Beautiful & Damned. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 15, at livenation.com.

It's OK to admit you like Yanni . I mean, come on, the Greek composer is practically a cultural icon at this point. Underneath his much-hyped (now trimmed) mane of hair, Yanni puts on quite the spectacle. He'll bring his touring ensemble to the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie for a June 17 show that showcases the 25th anniversary of his Live at the Acropolis album. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 15, at axs.com.

Popular R&B crooner Somo will be in town April 14 for a show at Deep Ellum's Canton Hall. The frequent Billboard and iTunes chart-topper will be on tour in support of his latest album, The Answers. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 15, at ticketfly.com.

Acclaimed Atlanta rapper Jeezy will be playing songs from his new album, Pressure , throughout 2018. The Cold Summer tour featuring opening act Tee Grizzley will roll into House of Blues on March 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 15, at ticketmaster.com.

Irish-American seven-piece Flogging Molly has a new album out called Life Is Good. To celebrate the release and commemorate 20 years together as a band, the group will embark on a lengthy tour that will bring it to South Side Music Hall on March 10 , a week before its giant St. Patrick's Day bash. Tickets for the Observer- presented event go on sale Friday, Dec. 15, at livenation.com.

The Kessler Theater has rolled out four new shows. Energetic and optimistic singer-songwriter Brett Dennen will appear onstage Feb. 23 for a show sponsored by KXT-FM 91.7. A few weeks later, on March 9, guitar gunslinger Junior Brown will show up with his twangy sound and 10-gallon hat. May 19 will bring veteran guitarist Marc Cohn to the stage for a collaboration with The Blind Boys of Alabama. And legendary guitarist David Bromberg will appear May 27 for a show with his acclaimed backing band. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, Dec. 15, at prekindle.com.