Music News: Jay-Z Is Touring 4:44 Through Dallas, Tori Amos Comes Out of Hiding and More
Jay-Z plays American Airlines Center on Nov. 7.
Debby Wong/Shutterstock
Along with the summer heat, Dallas concert announcements are cranking up. Jay-Z, Tori Amos and a member of One Direction are the bigger names making up this week's rundown.
- Jay-Z brings the momentum of his 4:44 to Dallas for an American Airlines Center show Nov. 7. Mr. Beyoncé Knowles will surely bring a healthy dose of stage theatrics to the proceedings. Tickets, $34 and up, go on sale Friday, July 14, at ticketmaster.com and will surely move fast.
- Harry Styles has been getting a lot of attention for his solo efforts lately, but fellow One Direction member Niall Horan has been branching out, too. Nov. 17 will find Horan playing South Side Ballroom as part of his Flicker Sessions 2017 world tour. Tickets to see the Irish crooner, $49.50, will be released at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at livenation.com.
- Singer-songwriter Tori Amos has announced an extensive 27-date tour across North America supporting her upcoming album, Native Invader. It's been a little more than three years since Amos last toured. She'll swing by Irving Music Factory for her DFW appearance Nov. 16. Tickets, $39 and up, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at livenation.com.
- Indie outfit Echosmith will hit the road later in 2017 supporting its upcoming album, Inside A Dream. The band consists of siblings Graham, Sydney and Noah Sierota, who signed with Warner Bros. in May 2012 and are best known for their breakout single, "Cool Kids." They'll be at the Granada Theater on Oct. 26. Tickets are $89 and available now at prekindle.com.
- German rock icon Michael Schenker and his flying V guitar will shred some heads at the Bomb Factory next spring on April 1. The legendary metal guitarist has toured sporadically over the years, so this is a rare opportunity. He'll bring a few original members of his M.S.G. group along, as well. Tickets are $39.50 and just went on sale at ticketfly.com.
- Detroit indie-rock group Protomartyr will soon release its highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's The Agent Intellect. In the fall, it'll tour behind Relatives In Descent, with a stop at Club Dada on Oct. 21. Flasher will open. Tickets are $12 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at dadadallas.com.
Club Dada hosts a swell country-rock double-bill Sept. 9 featuring local stars Paul Cauthen and Vandoliers. When they return from their national tour, they'll probably be playing larger venues, so catch them while you can. Tickets are $12 to $15 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at dadadallas.com.
