Music News: Blondie, Modest Mouse and More Bieber ... Always More Bieber

EXPAND Modest Mouse hasn't released an album since '15, but that's not stopping the group from touring through Dallas on Sept. 14. Ben Moon

Bieber is coming, and he's bringing some pretty solid tour companions along, too. A slew of beloved indie rockers have scheduled appearances at various local venues, with one venue in particular, the soon-to-be-opened Irving Music Factory, making a strong impression as a vital component in our scene. Elsewhere, the Kessler hosts an up-and-comer and a songwriting legend, punk rockers invade the Curtain Club and a Christmas jam comes to Allen. Read on for the latest in local live music news.

