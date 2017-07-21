Music News: Blondie, Modest Mouse and More Bieber ... Always More Bieber
Modest Mouse hasn't released an album since '15, but that's not stopping the group from touring through Dallas on Sept. 14.
Bieber is coming, and he's bringing some pretty solid tour companions along, too. A slew of beloved indie rockers have scheduled appearances at various local venues, with one venue in particular, the soon-to-be-opened Irving Music Factory, making a strong impression as a vital component in our scene. Elsewhere, the Kessler hosts an up-and-comer and a songwriting legend, punk rockers invade the Curtain Club and a Christmas jam comes to Allen. Read on for the latest in local live music news.
- Those attending Justin Bieber's concert next Saturday, July 29, at AT&T Stadium now have a couple of feature opening acts to look forward to. Migos, one of the biggest acts around and already an RIAA Certified Platinum act, will bring hip-hop, earworm hits, including "Bad and Boujee," to the giant stadium stage. Also appearing is 23-year-old Chicago rapper Vic Mensa. The Roc Nation artist's debut album, The Autobiography, has earned lots of praise, and he's poised to be one of the next global stars. The Biebs has certainly gone all out with his supporting acts. Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com.
- Garbage and Blondie are out on a co-headlining tour that comes to South Side Ballroom on Aug. 12. Blondie will provide a solid mix of newer and classic hits while Shirley Manson's Garbage will certainly lean heavily on the single "No Horses." Earlier this month, Garbage also released an autobiographical coffee table book, This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake. The book will feature never-before-seen photos and new essays by the four original band members and will be available at all upcoming tour dates. Tickets are $45 to $191 at livenation.com.
- Wilco returns to the area for the first time since early 2015. The band is touring behind last year's stellar Schmilco and will be indoors at the Irving Music Factory on Oct. 3. Tickets, $39 to $70, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at ticketmaster.com.
- Also at Irving Music Factory is an Aaron Lewis and Blackberry Smoke double-bill Oct. 13. The two acts’ Sinners and Sanctified Tour will take them to 18 cities across the country. Both acts have had an impressive string of success on both the Billboard rock and country charts, so this show will appeal to both fan bases. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at ticketmaster.com.
- Brian Setzer and his 19-piece orchestra have announced their 14th annual Christmas Rocks tour. Locally, they'll appear at the Allen Event Center on Dec.12. The show is a longstanding holiday tradition, and Setzer keeps his seasonal tunes fresh. He released an album of Christmas recordings in 2015 and often does pepped-up reinterpretations of the yuletide classics. Tickets, $25 to $65, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at ticketmaster.com.
- Modest Mouse has mastered the ability to maintain commercial success without sacrificing its indie and DIY ideals. The group continues to tour relentlessly and play venues and festivals around the globe each year. Sept.14 will find it playing South Side Ballroom, a sprawling, air-conditioned venue that should make for a more comfortable evening than the last local show, which was outdoors in Grand Prairie during the summer. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at livenation.com.
- The Movielife and The Early November just announced that they’ll be hitting the road this fall on a co-headlining tour. The Movielife will be performing songs off its first new album in 14 years, Cities In Search Of A Heart (out Sept. 22 via Rise), as well as other fan favorites. The Early November will center its setlist around its 2003 album, The Room's Too Cold. Tickets for the Sept. 29 show at the Curtain Club are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at livenation.com.
- The Granada Theater is the perfect venue to host the double-bill Dallas stop for Galactic and North Mississippi All Stars. The large, open floor space will provide an ideal environment for anyone wanting to noodle out to both bands' jam tendencies. Similarly, the upstairs balcony should provide a mellowed-out respite for those looking to sip some microbrews and study the ace musicianship that will be on display. Tickets for the Nov. 10 show are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at granadatheater.com.
- Although she's just 21 years old, Nashville's Julien Baker performs with a haunting and hypnotizing style reminiscent of someone who has seen some heavy stuff go down. Her 2015 album, Sprained Ankle, landed on many influential year-end "best of" lists and propelled her into appearances on NPR and at the Newport Folk Festival. Recently signed to Matador Records, Baker is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated second full-length release, and she'll be at the Kessler Theater for a Dec. 20 show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at ticketfly.com.
- Songwriting legend Jimmy Webb, the esteemed writer of "Wichita Lineman," "Galveston" and "By The Time I Get to Phoenix," will be appearing at the Kessler Theater on Oct. 6. As a longtime running mate of notorious wild man Harry Nilsson, Webb's early '70s shenanigans nearly ended his life, which in turn would have deprived listeners the chance to hear a bevy of hit singles that followed. Webb writes about the drugs, booze and late nights while also delving into his long songwriting career in his recently released memoir, The Cake and the Rain. Tickets for his Kessler show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at ticketfly.com.
- Experimental rock group Deerhoof is setting off on a three-country tour to promote its upcoming album, Mountain Moves. On Sept. 28, it'll appear at Club Dada for a show with Thor & Friends and Christina Schneider's Genious Grant. Tickets are $15 and go on sale Friday, July 21, at ticketfly.com.
