Music News: Get Cozy with A$AP Mob, Make Your Annual Date with Peter Hook and More
|
A$AP Mob is hitting the road to hype its upcoming album, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2. The show stops at Bomb Factory on Oct. 18.
Kimi Selfridge
ACL spillover time is nearly upon us. As the annual festival prepares to return for the first two weekends of October, Dallas venues begin to fill up with dates from artists looking to pass the time between appearances. This week brings us several examples of that festival bump. It's all ahead in this week's run of concert announcements.
- Ryan Adams returns to the area for the first time since late 2014. He'll be at the Irving Music Factory on Oct. 11 as part of a three-city, midweek Texas run. He's been relentlessly touring the globe since the release of his critically acclaimed solo album Prisoner earlier this year. Adams is always a stellar live performer, and this show should sell fast. Tickets for the indoor theater show are $40 to $75 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at ticketmaster.com.
- Also announced for Irving Music Factory is the Laid-Back Jam, a doozy of a daylong festival headlined by Lynyrd Skynyrd. The lineup also includes Jimmie Vaughan, The Texas Gentlemen, Bishop Gunn and Jaimoe's Jasssz Band. Tickets for the Oct. 7 show are $30 to $111 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at ticketmaster.com.
- And on Dec. 2, Irving Music Factory welcomes Dream Theater. The American progressive metal band will be on its highly anticipated Images, Words, & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour. Tickets are $29.50 to $99.50 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at ticketmaster.com.
- Melancholic Canadian electronic group Crystal Castles rolls into House of Blues for an Oct. 7 show. Despite a lineup change, the band still brings bombastic waves of sound and a mesmerizing, at times frantic live concert experience. Tickets are $25 to $45 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at livenation.com.
- House of Blues offers a pretty cool double bill Oct. 9 with Black Angels and Car Seat Headrest. The Angels traffic in the glorious noise of psychedelic rock with nods toward Syd Barrett-era Pink Floyd and The 13th Floor Elevators. Will Toledo, the creative mind behind Car Seat Headrest, made one of 2016's most revered albums, the rough-hewn and rollicking Teens of Denial. Tickets are $25 to $35 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at livenation.com.
- The Indie-rock veterans of Spoon are certainly no strangers to Texas. Before their second weekend appearance at ACL, they'll pop into House of Blues on Oct. 12. The band has been active since the late '90s but earned some of its best reviews yet for its recent release, Hot Thoughts. Expect a warm local welcome for opener and native Texan Britt Daniel & Co. Tickets are $39.50 to $65 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at livenation.com.
- Thievery Corporation wraps up a busy October of show announcements for House of Blues. The legendary DJ collective has consistently toured and released new music since the early '90s and continues to earn rave reviews and high-profile slots on festival stages throughout the world. Tickets for the Oct. 22 show are $39.50 to $69.50 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at livenation.com.
- The Portland, Oregon, rockers of Portugal. The Man are back with Woodstock, their first album of new material in more than three years. To celebrate, they're embarking on a lengthy fall tour across North America. They'll appear at The Bomb Factory on Oct. 14 along with opening act Tank and the Bangas. Tickets are $35 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at ticketfly.com.
- Harlem hip-hop collective A$AP Mob recently announced a fall 2017 tour across North America supporting its upcoming album, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2. The Too Cozy Tour will be visiting 19 cities from coast to coast, including a stop at The Bomb Factory on Oct. 18. Tickets are $42.50 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at ticketfly.com.
- Also coming to The Bomb Factory is a progressive-rock double bill featuring Circa Survive and Thrice. Two of the bigger names in the genre will share the stage on a tour that will fan out across the U.S. this fall. The show also includes sets from Chon and Balance and Composure. Tickets for the Nov. 7 show are $29.50 to $49.74 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at ticketfly.com.
- The death metal pioneers of Cannibal Corpse will hit the road this year to support their latest album, A Skeletal Domain. The extensive, 29-date trek kicks off Nov. 3 in Jacksonville, Florida, and comes to Trees on Nov. 8. Joining the tour in support will be special guests Power Trip and Gatecreeper. Tickets are $28 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at treesdallas.com.
- Chicago-based artist Andrew Belle is quickly gaining attention as a singer and writer. His third and latest album, Dive Deep, is rocketing up the iTunes charts and earning him comparisons to artists like James Blake and Bon Iver. He'll appear at Club Dada on Nov. 14. Tickets are $12 to $15 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at spune.com/shows.
- Durham, North Carolina's Hiss Golden Messenger drops in at Club Dada on Nov. 15. The Americana band, fronted by M.C. Taylor and featuring members of Megafaun, has been on a hot streak. Its last two albums, 2015's Lateness of Dancers and last year's Heart Like a Levee, got rave reviews. Instead of resting on its laurels, the band is back with another collection, Hallelujah Anyhow, out in September on Merge Records. Tickets to the Dada show are $18 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at spune.com/shows.
- In what is becoming an annual tradition, Peter Hook & the Light will return to the Granada Theater for a May 22 show. This time around, the band will perform the Substance albums of Joy Division and New Order. Hook is no stranger to the Granada; he's performed there several times over the past few years. This spring, he also played in Fort Worth at the Fortress Festival. Tickets are $36 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at granadatheater.com.
