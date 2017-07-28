Music News: Get Cozy with A$AP Mob, Make Your Annual Date with Peter Hook and More

EXPAND A$AP Mob is hitting the road to hype its upcoming album, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2. The show stops at Bomb Factory on Oct. 18. Kimi Selfridge

ACL spillover time is nearly upon us. As the annual festival prepares to return for the first two weekends of October, Dallas venues begin to fill up with dates from artists looking to pass the time between appearances. This week brings us several examples of that festival bump. It's all ahead in this week's run of concert announcements.

