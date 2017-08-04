Music News: Deep Ellum Gets a New Music Venue, Electro-Pop Group Yelle Is Coming and More
|
French electro-pop outfit Yelle performs at RBC on Nov. 10.
courtesy the artist
A new music venue gets an opening date in Deep Ellum, two local acts get headlining gigs, a trio of acclaimed singer-songwriters hits up the Kessler and several other stellar headliners make their way to Dallas this fall.
- Deep Ellum is welcoming another new music venue. Canton Hall, helmed by Trees and Bomb Factory owners Clint and Whitney Barlow, will open for business Oct. 31 with a show by Vancouver rock group Theory of a Deadman. Tickets, $32.50, are on sale at ticketfly.com.
- New Country 96.3 KSCS-FM and AEG Presents have partnered for the third year for KSCS Country Fest on Dec. 8 at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie. KSCS Country Fest 2017 will feature Chris Young as the headliner and strong support, including Kane Brown and Tucker Beathard. Tickets, $9.63 and up, go on sale Friday, Aug. 4, at axs.com. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.
- Multiplatinum Grapevine rapper Post Malone returns to the road this fall for his biggest North American headline tour yet. He'll be supporting his platinum-certified full-length debut, Stoney, which is shaping up to be a landmark release for Dallas-area artists. Tickets for his Oct. 24 show at The Bomb Factory are $35-$40 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 4, at ticketfly.com.
- Bernard Freeman, aka Bun B, will appear Sept. 22 at Trees. The Port Arthur, Texas, native is a legend in the Southern rap scene and has a new single out called "Gametime." He's also keen on making America "trill" again. Tickets are $25 to $76 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 4, at ticketfly.com.
- The Texas Gentlemen will release their debut album, TX Jelly, on Sept. 15. On Sept. 30, they will host an album release party at The Kessler Theater. The 11-song album, produced by band leader and organist Beau Bedford, was recorded at the legendary Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Tickets are $18 to $45 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 4, at prekindle.com.
- California singer-songwriter Pete Yorn has been making music since the late '90s. He's returned from a five-year recording hiatus with Arrangingtime, set for release this fall via Capitol Records. To celebrate, he's launched an extensive tour that brings him to The Kessler Theater on Oct. 11 for a solo acoustic show. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug 4., at prekindle.com.
- JD McPherson and Nikki Lane are two of the best purveyors of old-school roots rock. The two artists take classic country and soul and add modern, world-weary lyrics. On Oct. 18, they'll appear together on a sweet double-bill at The Kessler Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 4, at prekindle.com.
- Pop songcraft maestro Perfume Genius is appearing at South Side Music Hall on Oct. 6. Perfume Genius and his band will hit the road hard this fall in support of their new Blake Mills-produced album channeling the '60s and '70s. Tickets start at $27 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 4, at axs.com.
- French electro-pop outfit Yelle will be touring across North America later in 2017, supporting its latest album, Complètement Fou. Its North American jaunt will conclude with appearances at Sound on Sound in Austin and then at RBC in Dallas on Nov. 10. Tickets are $15 at ticketfly.com.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Lifehouse & Switchfoot: Looking for Summer Tour
TicketsMon., Sep. 4, 7:00pm
-
The Living End
TicketsTue., Sep. 5, 7:00pm
-
Goo Goo Dolls: Long Way Home Summer Tour with Phillip Phillips
TicketsWed., Sep. 6, 7:30pm
-
"Local Brews, Local Grooves"
TicketsSat., Aug. 19, 4:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!