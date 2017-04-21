Music News: Mac DeMarco and Wayne Coyne Team Up; Sarah Jaffe Announces Bad Baby
|
Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips. The psych-rock legends will hit the Irving Music Factory stage September 24, with support from Mac DeMarco.
George Salisbury
This week, Sarah Jaffe announced her return and offered a preview of forthcoming tunes; two acts with ties to the '90s said they'd swing through town; Irving's Music Factory swerved far into the left lane with a new, trippy double-bill; and The Kessler Theater made three distinctly compelling additions to its music calendar. Read on for details and ticket information.
- On July 7, local favorite Sarah Jaffe will return with a new album, Bad Baby. Her fourth studio release comes after several years of world tours, late-night talk show appearances, and gigs supporting big names like Cyndi Lauper, Norah Jones and Patti Griffin.
- Nineties alternative rock staples the Nixons (Zac Malloy, Jesse Davis, John Humphrey and Ricky Brooks) are on the road again for the first time in 15 years. They'll roll into Trees on June 24, carrying with them a bucket full of nostalgic tunes, anchored by their chart-topping 1996 anthems "Sister" and "Wire." Tickets, $25, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, at treesdallas.com.
- The long-running and hugely successful New Edition spin-off group Bell Biv DeVoe will appear at the Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie on June 9 for what promises to be a hit-packed night of dance jams. Joining the group will be a couple of other R&B hit machines from years past, Guy, SWV and En Vogue. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, at axs.com.
- Lo-fi indie rocker Mac DeMarco and legendary psych-rockers the Flaming Lips have teamed up for a string of co-headlining dates this summer and fall. September 24 will find them cruising into Irving's Music Factory for a night of shambled storytelling, musical pageantry and mysterious props. The Lips, out on the road behind last year's Oczy Mlody, are a live juggernaut whose shows tend to be must-sees for both the uninitiated and the hardcore fan. Quirky DeMarco also brings his own share of stage antics and will have his band tuned in to play material from his forthcoming album, This Old Dog.
- On June 21, soulful singer-songwriter ZZ Ward will take the stage at Kessler Theater in advance of the release of her latest album, The Storm. One of Texas' favorite sons, the down-and-dirty roots rocker Ray Wylie Hubbard will set up a two-day residency on July 13 and 14. Hubbard is a free-spirited raconteur with a penchant for detailed and ebullient storytelling (he's recently released a stellar memoir). And, a week later on July 20, Matthew Sweet stops by the Oak Cliff venue. A jangle pop legend simply by his landmark Girlfriend album, Sweet remains as productive as ever, recently working on cover song projects with Susanna Hoffs and gearing up for the release of a new, self-produced album, Forever Tomorrow. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, April 21, at thekessler.org.
