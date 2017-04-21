Music News: Mac DeMarco and Wayne Coyne Team Up; Sarah Jaffe Announces Bad Baby

EXPAND Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips. The psych-rock legends will hit the Irving Music Factory stage September 24, with support from Mac DeMarco. George Salisbury

This week, Sarah Jaffe announced her return and offered a preview of forthcoming tunes; two acts with ties to the '90s said they'd swing through town; Irving's Music Factory swerved far into the left lane with a new, trippy double-bill; and The Kessler Theater made three distinctly compelling additions to its music calendar. Read on for details and ticket information.

