Music News: Imagine Dragons, Tripping Daisy, Brad Paisley and More

EXPAND Fresh off Grammy wins, Imagine Dragons will play American Airlines Center on Nov. 13. courtesy the artist

Summer concert lineups are still being finalized for many Dallas area venues, but the fall calendar is also quickly filling up. This week brings announcements from a wide spectrum of genres. There are some big-ticket names, a few up-and-comers and a follow-up opportunity to catch a reunited local act everyone around here is still buzzing about.

