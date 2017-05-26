Music News: Imagine Dragons, Tripping Daisy, Brad Paisley and More
Fresh off Grammy wins, Imagine Dragons will play American Airlines Center on Nov. 13.
courtesy the artist
Summer concert lineups are still being finalized for many Dallas area venues, but the fall calendar is also quickly filling up. This week brings announcements from a wide spectrum of genres. There are some big-ticket names, a few up-and-comers and a follow-up opportunity to catch a reunited local act everyone around here is still buzzing about.
- Grammy-winning alternative rock buzzsaw Imagine Dragons will be at the American Airlines Center on Nov. 13 for a show with Grouplove and K. Flay. For its Evolve tour, the band has graduated to arena rock status, playing some of the biggest venues of its career and riding the wave of momentum that's kept building since its breakout 2012 hit, "Radioactive." Tickets are $39.50 at livenation.com.
- Dancing With The Stars and multifaceted television personality Cheryl Burke will perform at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on Oct. 28 as part of her Love On The Floor with Cheryl Burke national tour. Filled with a variety of special guests, extravagant costume changes and top-notch choreography, the evening should present excitement for hardcore dance fans and novices in equal measure. Tickets are $39.75-$150 at verizontheatre.com.
- Killer Australian psych-rockers King Grizzard & The Lizard Wizard take over Trees for an Oct. 1 show. With legions of worldwide fans, rave reviews, and an anticipated new album dropping in June, Murder of the Universe, this band's star continues to rise. Tickets are $20 at treesdallas.com.
- If you missed the triumphant return of Tripping Daisy a few weeks ago at Dada and Homegrown, you've been granted another chance to see the group. In addition to scheduled shows in Austin, San Antonio and Houston, the reunited local legends will headline the 2017 NYTEX Summer Concert on July 7 at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills. The 3,000-person capacity NYTEX Sports Centre is the home of the Lone Star Brahmas Hockey Club, but each summer it will transform into a home for some of the biggest concerts around. Who better to headline the first show than these guys? Tickets are $35-$45 at prekindle.com.
- Puerto Rican rapper Residente comes to the Bomb Factory on August 30, putting Dallas in exclusive company with only seven other American cities for this leg of the tour. Residente's self-titled debut album was released March 31 via Fusion Media Group and reached No. 1 on Billboard's World and Latin charts. As a member of Calle 13, Residente has won more thab 20 Latin Grammy Awards since 2006. Tickets are $40 at thebombfactorydfw.com.
- English dubstep producer Zomboy will play at Dallas' Stereo Live on Sept. 29. His ambitious 42-date Rott & Roll tour will bring his high-energy DJ and remix skills to thousands of people, including attendees of Electric Forest and Electric Zoo festivals. Zomboy's seventh EP, Neon Grave Remixed – released earlier this year – continues his run of success on the Billboard charts. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com.
- Country megastar Brad Paisley will appear at the Irving Music Factory on Sept. 2 with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. Paisley is no stranger to these parts of North Texas, having played here numerous times over the past couple of years. Now he's touring North America as part of his "Weekend Warrior" world tour, which keeps him on the road for much of 2017. Tickets are $29.95-$79.95 at livenation.com.
