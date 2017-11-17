Music News: Tony Bennett, Taylor Swift, Tyler the Creator and More

Taylor Swift mania will sweep across Dallas next summer. Log in to Ticketmaster and hope for the best when tickets go on sale. Elsewhere, we've got a couple of country and Americana legends passing through; and two of hip-hop's strongest forces join together. All that and a bit more in this week's run of announcements.



Taylor Swift is embarking on a major North American tour, which will arrive at Arlington's AT&T Stadium on Oct. 6 , and likely be one of the year's biggest concerts. Swift will be playing songs from Reputation, and at this time, the show is the last date of the summer/fall leg of the tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at ticketmaster.com.

will appear at the on . At age 91, the songsmith shows few signs of slowing down. He's still touring the globe, collaborating with other famous artists, and making fans swoon with material he's honed over decades. This week, he was also awarded the 2017 Gershwin Prize for popular song from the Library of Congress. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at axs.com. I'm With Her , the appropriately named musical collaboration between acclaimed Americana artists Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O' Donovan will come to the Majestic Theatre on April 19. The trio will be out on the road for much of 2018, touring behind their upcoming debut LP. Tickets are on sale now at prekindle.com.

frontman is taking the band's music out on the road. The recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is expected to play an assortment of the band's greatest hits, as he'll be promoting a live album and concert film out this month. The tour stops at on Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at ticketmaster.com. Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples have joined forces for a tour that will keep them going from January through March. First, Tyler plays solo at the South Side Ballroom on Nov. 22, then on Feb. 8 he'll return to Dallas, with Staples in tow, for a gig at the Bomb Factory. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at ticketfly.com.

will play a two-night stand on her home turf. She'll bring her illuminating live show to Denton's friendly dive bar, , on Some other local favorites are expected to show up to sing and play along. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at prekindle.com. The Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie will bring country legend Alan Jackson to town on Feb. 16 , as part of his long national Honky Tonk Highway Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at axs.com.

are coming to the on They'll be touring behind their upcoming release, Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at prekindle.com. Grammy-winning Americana troubadour Delbert McClinton makes an appearance at the Granada Theater on Feb. 9. A legend on the national touring circuit, McClinton brings a healthy doses of pathos and humor to his live shows. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at prekindle.com.

is bringing her Every Where Is Some Where tour to the . Expect stellar songcraft and showmanship. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at prekindle.com. The ever-funky Rebirth Brass Band will turn the Granada Theater into a full-fledged Mardi Gras party when they hit the stage on March 30. If you're a fan of soulful jamming reminiscent of Trombone Shorty, Sharon Jones or the Neville Brothers, then you'll be into this show. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at prekindle.com.

