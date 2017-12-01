Music News: Kirk Franklin Spearheads a New Fest, the Eagles Have a Big-Time Opener and More

After a brief slowdown in announcements, the concert calendar is quickly filling up in anticipation of the new year. Classic rock icons and a hotshot roots artist team up to play the American Airlines Center, a string of fantastic rap and hip-hop shows are booked at local venues, a pair of solid blues- and gospel-influenced festivals are on the horizon, and several iconic '90s bands head this way.



Fresh off 2017's Classic East and West tour, the Eagles are returning to the road in 2018. On June 23, they'll parade into AT&T Stadium for a show in singer Don Henley's backyard. As a cool bonus, country singer and recent CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Chris Stapleton will open. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, at ticketmaster.com.

