Music News: Queens of the Stone Age, Sylvan Esso, Alabama and More

After long hiatuses, St. Vincent and Queens of the Stone Age are finally gracing us with their presence again. Three dance-inflected groups make their way through town, and country music royalty settles in for a night in Grand Prairie. All that and more in this week's concert announcements.



is headlining Dallas for the first time in nearly three years. She'll play on as part of her sprawling Fear The Future tour. Her exhilarating live shows are not to be missed, so get ready to snag tickets when they go on sale Friday, Nov. 10, at ticketfly.com. Queens of the Stone Age hasn't been here in a while, either. The group will appear at Irving's Toyota Music Factory on April 25 as part of the Villians world tour. Wold Alice opens. Tickets for the highly anticipated show go on sale Friday, Nov. 10, at livenation.com.

